NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: What constitutes a true pet emergency
KEARNEY, Neb. — How do you know when your pet needs to see medical attention? When do we take our pets to the vet?. Hilltop Pet Clinic’s Dr. Brandon Beebout said in cats, their stress organ is the lung. "Anything with respiratory distress is an increased effort in...
NebraskaTV
Area Halloween Events
A list of Halloween events happening in the area on Monday, October 31. Downtown Hastings Trick or Treat, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Munchkin Masquerade, Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce (1001 Lake Avenue), 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trick or Treat Plum Creek, businesses throughout Lexington, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
KSNB Local4
Merry Market Arts & Craft Show comes early to Hastings City Auditorium
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We’re not past Halloween yet but that hasn’t stopped locals from shopping for the holidays. Merry Market Arts and Craft show was held at Hastings City Auditorium. Local small business owners came to sell goods. One vendor says the event has become a staple in the Hastings community.
Kearney Hub
Free Thanksgiving dinner set for 37th year in Kearney
KEARNEY — The 37th annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. This is the 37th year for the Thanksgiving Day event. Meals will be served in Old Town Hall. They can also be picked up or delivered at no charge to homes.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: Responsibility of a school bus driver
KEARNEY, Neb. — When someone really loves their job, it shows in everything they do and say, such is the case for one bus driver with Kearney Public Schools. As Carol Staab shares in Learning Curve, there’s no place Orlan Luna would rather be than behind the wheel of the school bus.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
KSNB Local4
McCook football stampedes Broken Bow to advance in Class C1 playoffs
MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 McCook hosted 14-seed Broken Bow in the opening round of the Class C1 playoffs Friday. The Bison beat the Indians 42-14 to advance. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
NebraskaTV
CHI Health St. Francis breaks ground on future health clinic site
CHI health broke ground Friday in Grand Island. This was the first step towards a new health clinic, scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. The estimated $15 million project will provide family and specialty care in a previously under-served area of the city. There will be 54 patient exam rooms and space for up to 31 providers.
doniphanherald.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
NebraskaTV
HSFB playoffs round 1, Oct, 28 2022 (Part 2)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Adams Central 29, Platteview 14.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
NebraskaTV
UNK falls to Northwest Missouri State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 13th/14th-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns, got a late fourth down stop and converted a late third down to rally past No. 31/19 Nebraska Kearney, 28-24, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.
KSNB Local4
CHI Health breaks ground on new Clinic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health held a groundbreaking at the intersection of Capital and Howard for a new clinic. It’s projected to be double the size of the one on St. Francis campus and construction is scheduled to take place in the next few months. The project has a $15 million price tag, with a completion date set for spring of 2024.
NebraskaTV
2022 General Election Candidates: Nebraska Public Power District, Subdivision 3
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the General Elections quickly approaching, some counties will have to vote for their Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) representative. Residents of Buffalo County will have two options on their ballot, Melissa Freelend and Derek Rusher. Freelend is a a fifth generation Nebraskan and Grand Island...
