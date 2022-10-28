ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: What constitutes a true pet emergency

KEARNEY, Neb. — How do you know when your pet needs to see medical attention? When do we take our pets to the vet?. Hilltop Pet Clinic’s Dr. Brandon Beebout said in cats, their stress organ is the lung. "Anything with respiratory distress is an increased effort in...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Area Halloween Events

A list of Halloween events happening in the area on Monday, October 31. Downtown Hastings Trick or Treat, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Munchkin Masquerade, Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce (1001 Lake Avenue), 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trick or Treat Plum Creek, businesses throughout Lexington, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Merry Market Arts & Craft Show comes early to Hastings City Auditorium

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We’re not past Halloween yet but that hasn’t stopped locals from shopping for the holidays. Merry Market Arts and Craft show was held at Hastings City Auditorium. Local small business owners came to sell goods. One vendor says the event has become a staple in the Hastings community.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Free Thanksgiving dinner set for 37th year in Kearney

KEARNEY — The 37th annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. This is the 37th year for the Thanksgiving Day event. Meals will be served in Old Town Hall. They can also be picked up or delivered at no charge to homes.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Learning Curve: Responsibility of a school bus driver

KEARNEY, Neb. — When someone really loves their job, it shows in everything they do and say, such is the case for one bus driver with Kearney Public Schools. As Carol Staab shares in Learning Curve, there’s no place Orlan Luna would rather be than behind the wheel of the school bus.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

CHI Health St. Francis breaks ground on future health clinic site

CHI health broke ground Friday in Grand Island. This was the first step towards a new health clinic, scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. The estimated $15 million project will provide family and specialty care in a previously under-served area of the city. There will be 54 patient exam rooms and space for up to 31 providers.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
HASTINGS, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

UNK falls to Northwest Missouri State

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 13th/14th-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns, got a late fourth down stop and converted a late third down to rally past No. 31/19 Nebraska Kearney, 28-24, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

CHI Health breaks ground on new Clinic

