Area Halloween Events
A list of Halloween events happening in the area on Monday, October 31. Downtown Hastings Trick or Treat, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Munchkin Masquerade, Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce (1001 Lake Avenue), 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trick or Treat Plum Creek, businesses throughout Lexington, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
CHI Health St. Francis breaks ground on future health clinic site
CHI health broke ground Friday in Grand Island. This was the first step towards a new health clinic, scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. The estimated $15 million project will provide family and specialty care in a previously under-served area of the city. There will be 54 patient exam rooms and space for up to 31 providers.
UNK falls to Northwest Missouri State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 13th/14th-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns, got a late fourth down stop and converted a late third down to rally past No. 31/19 Nebraska Kearney, 28-24, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.
2022 General Election Candidates: Nebraska Public Power District, Subdivision 3
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the General Elections quickly approaching, some counties will have to vote for their Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) representative. Residents of Buffalo County will have two options on their ballot, Melissa Freelend and Derek Rusher. Freelend is a a fifth generation Nebraskan and Grand Island...
