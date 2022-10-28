During the uncertainty and turmoil that overtook the Capitol building during the insurrection on January 6, 2021, one person tried to steady the ship — speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. As seen in new videos recorded on the day, Pelosi made sense of the situation amongst her colleagues (via The Guardian). Then, having been transported to safety, Pelosi stated that "there has to be some way we can maintain the sense that people have that there is some security and confidence that government can function and that you can elect the president of the United States."

