Nancy Pelosi Releases Her First Statement Since The Attack On Her Husband Left Him Hospitalized
The assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband was horrifying. On October 28, Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer by intruder David DePape (via CNN). As DePape was tying up the 82-year-old, Paul was able to dial 911 which dispatched police to their home. After DePape's arrest, authorities revealed that Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack.
How Nancy Pelosi Broke The Glass Ceiling
During the uncertainty and turmoil that overtook the Capitol building during the insurrection on January 6, 2021, one person tried to steady the ship — speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. As seen in new videos recorded on the day, Pelosi made sense of the situation amongst her colleagues (via The Guardian). Then, having been transported to safety, Pelosi stated that "there has to be some way we can maintain the sense that people have that there is some security and confidence that government can function and that you can elect the president of the United States."
How Hilary Clinton Broke The Glass Ceiling
Throughout Hillary Clinton's career, the politician has often talked about "breaking the glass ceiling" (via ABC News). A metaphor often used by women to describe the struggles of obtaining high positions in the workplace (via Business Insider), it originated from writer Marilyn Loden in 1978, who noted how women seemed "unable to climb the career ladder beyond the lowest rung of middle management," as she told BBC News, and "the barriers to advancement ... were cultural not personal."
Campaign Ads Have Become An Unlikely Platform For Women To Share Their Abortion Stories
One of the unsurprising side-effects of the Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization decision has been that abortion has become a major focus of the 2022 midterm elections. They believe that losing the protections afforded in Roe v. Wade's decision hasn't only "reawakened" the Democrat's progressive base, according to The New York Times, but strategists believe Independents and even some Republicans may sway from voting down party lines in November.
On Social Security and Medicare, Biden accepts the GOP’s gift
With two weeks remaining in the midterm election cycle, President Joe Biden visited the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters yesterday to help rally his partisan team. He ended up speaking for about a half-hour, emphasizing the stakes as voters head to the polls. There was one point, however, he emphasized...
