Kaufman, TX

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Charlie George

Funeral service for Charlie George, age 80 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs with Elmore Garrett and Jackie Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow at Winterfield Cemetery with Joshua Taylor, Justin McComb, Brad Flues, JJ Cummings, Parker Cummings, Dylan Harton, Brent Harton and Cayden Barr serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
PICKTON, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 10/27 by Butch Burney

Despite some gusty winds and a little bit of a warm day, the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, was fantastic!. Thanks to our 167 cook sites, our adult volunteers and student volunteers, about 7,500 people were able to enjoy beef and chicken stew, with crackers and cheese, while also shopping the vendor market while kids played Gellyball and jumped in the bounce houses provided by Jerry’s Jump Zone.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Northeast Texan fights against Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project

BOGATA, Texas — The proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project continues to be a hot topic in Northeast Texas. This proposal would clear farmland in the area and flood the Sulphur River to create the reservoir. Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain all the...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
TYLER, TX
fox4news.com

Missing mother found dead in Oak Cliff

Police are trying to piece together how a missing Dallas woman died. Alyssa Thomas was reported missing earlier this month. Her longtime friend found her body in the brush behind a vacant lot.
DALLAS, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie is a charming city in Texas that perfectly combines history, arts, entertainment, and nature. For many, this Texan city in Ellis County is an excellent travel destination with plenty of attractions and activities to enjoy. It's best known for its massive and stunning Ellis County Courthouse, one of Texas'...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Lisa Harrington LaCasee

Lisa Harrington LaCasee Service, age 50 of Tyler, Texas will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. LaCasse passed away on October 24, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler. Lisa was born on November...
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

6 Different Lots & Land Tracts Looking for Their Forever Home

On Dolly Road, in established subdivision, is where you’ll find this 2.4 acre! Great location to build your dream home on this quiet road with one inlet! Spacious lot with a water view and access. It’s just a few miles from Interstate 30 for easy commuting and an easy drive to downtown Sulphur Springs. Don’t miss out, there aren’t many lots available in Sulphur Springs ISD. $58,000.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer

The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
PARKER, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Theresa Pennington

Graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
