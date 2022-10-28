The No. 10 USC Trojans (6-1, 4-1) take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) Saturday night at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. This will be the first chance for the Trojans to bounce back from a heartbreaking, one-point loss at Utah two weeks ago, which knocked them from the ranks of the unbeaten. Arizona is also coming off a bye week as well as back-to-back losses to Oregon and Washington. Check out The Huddle for all the names, news, notes and numbers you need to watch your Trojans take on the Wildcats this Saturday.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO