Dylan Raiola, nation's No. 1 quarterback, intercepted late as Basha (Arizona) deals nationally ranked Chandler first loss
ESPN's national high school game of the week took place in Arizona, and a nationally ranked team was upset in epic fashion. Basha (Arizona) dealt Chandler, No. 10 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, a 14-7 loss on Friday night at Chandler High School in a game that went down to the ...
NHL
Coyotes feel energy provided by Arizona State students at Mullett Arena
It was a different kind of home opener for the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. They lost 3-2 in overtime against the Winnipeg Jets in their first game at Mullett Arena, the 5,000-seat brand new building on the campus of Arizona State University that they will share with the Sun Devils' NCAA Division I men's ice hockey team for at least the next three seasons.
The Huddle: USC at Arizona
The No. 10 USC Trojans (6-1, 4-1) take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) Saturday night at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. This will be the first chance for the Trojans to bounce back from a heartbreaking, one-point loss at Utah two weeks ago, which knocked them from the ranks of the unbeaten. Arizona is also coming off a bye week as well as back-to-back losses to Oregon and Washington. Check out The Huddle for all the names, news, notes and numbers you need to watch your Trojans take on the Wildcats this Saturday.
Trojans go without several star players at Arizona, including Andrew Vorhees
We have had situations earlier this season in which Lincoln Riley felt somewhat confident that a specific player would be able to play in a game, only for the game-time decision to be to sit that player and buy a week of rest. It’s why we held off on making clear pronouncements that a specific player would or wouldn’t play in this Saturday’s game at Arizona.
ESPN
Coyotes give fans mullets ahead of first game at ASU's Mullett Arena
The Arizona Coyotes will call Arizona State University home for at least the next three seasons as they wait for approval and construction of a permanent home in Tempe, Arizona. The brand new facility in which they'll play NHL games is called Mullett Arena, named for a prominent benefactor of the Sun Devils men's hockey team.
Photos: Basha scores late to upset No. 10 Chandler 14-7
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Basha running back Deshaun Buchanan supplied both of his team's touchdowns to lead the Bears to a 14-7 upset of previously undefeated and No. 10 visiting Chandler on Friday night in a game shown on ESPNU.
