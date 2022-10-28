Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
"Secure and Move" at 3 Clovis middle schools lifted
CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — UPDATE:. The 'Secure and Move' three Clovis middle schools were placed under has been lifted, district officials said. Three Clovis Municipal Schools campuses have been placed under "Secure and Move" due to a threat made on social media, district officials said Friday morning. Gattis, Marshall...
KFDA
City of Clovis to begin work on 7th street, impacting traffic patterns
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis is set to begin construction on 7th street, resulting in a four month road closure. According to the report, Beginning Oct. 31, 7th street will be closed from Maple Street to N. Prince Street for approximately four months for utility and construction work.
