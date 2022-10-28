Read full article on original website
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
Missouri, Boone County voters will decided whether or not to retain judges
Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot. Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022
(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
When do polls open, close in Missouri, Kansas for 2022 midterm election?
When can you actually go vote on Nov. 8? Residents in both Missouri and Kansas have at least 12 hours to cast their votes at the polls.
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt
Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws. Investigators from the Department of Health and Senior Services visited Freeman Health System in Joplin this week, […] The post Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
Missouri recreational marijuana could open up in February
Regardless, medical marijuana dispensaries are already planning on people voting Yes on Amendment 3.
Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use
A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
Students make voice heard at town hall, Rep. Bush takes aim at Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of community members poured onto the campus of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley on Thursday to hear students and area superintendents speak about the cause and prevention of school shootings. The gathering took place days after a gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows
The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team. Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri’s governor thanks Mendon community, first responders following deadly train derailment
Four months after a deadly trail derailment in north-central Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson stopped in Mendon Thursday to thank the community and first responders.
What is Amendment 3? Ballot measure could legalize marijuana in Missouri
ST. LOUIS - Recreational marijuana could be legalized in nearly half of the country if voters in Missouri and several other states approve ballot measures in the upcoming general election.
Kansas and Missouri voters can report intimidation at polls directly to U.S. Attorney and FBI
A lesser known election fact is that every two years, when voters select federal officials, the U.S. Department of Justice appoints a district election officer for each court district in the country. Mark Johnson, an attorney who teaches election law at the University of Kansas, describes the DEO's role as...
The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
VERIFY: Is it true property taxes in Illinois will increase if Amendment 1 passes on Nov. 8?
Amendment 1, a right to collective bargaining measure, could change the state’s constitution. 5 On Your Side viewers want to know if it also guarantees a tax hike.
Planned Parenthood Is Opening a New Clinic—In the First State to Ban Abortion After Roe Fell
Cori Bush was roughly 100 miles southwest of her St. Louis congressional district in the city of Rolla, campaigning not for her own re-election, which is all but guaranteed, but for abortion rights. “They partied because this state was the first,” she said to a crowd of supporters and abortion rights activists under a picnic pavilion. Missouri was the first state to ban abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. But, she added, “we are the ones left to organize, left to galvanize, we are the ones to mobilize the community and make sure that they know that not only are we fighting and standing up for ourselves, we are standing up for our children’s children.” Nestled about midway between the cities of St. Louis and Springfield, the 20,000-person town is one of the final stops on Bush’s “Roe the Vote: Reproductive Freedom Tour”—an eight-stop get-out-the-vote campaign that wrapped up one month ahead of the midterms. It is also something of a ground zero for the next chapter in the fight to retain and restore access to reproductive health services and rights in the United States.
Fact Finders: Did Eric Schmitt vote twice to sell Missouri farmland to foreigners?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re less than two weeks away from the mid-term elections. One of the political ads in high-rotation is one from Trudy Busch Valentine. Our viewer Mike wants to know, if Eric Schmitt is the Attorney General of the state, how could he have voted to sell farmland to China? Is this true?
Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
