Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022

(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
Columbia Missourian

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
Missouri Independent

Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt

Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws. Investigators from the Department of Health and Senior Services visited Freeman Health System in Joplin this week, […] The post Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
kttn.com

Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use

A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
KMOV

Students make voice heard at town hall, Rep. Bush takes aim at Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of community members poured onto the campus of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley on Thursday to hear students and area superintendents speak about the cause and prevention of school shootings. The gathering took place days after a gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Missouri Independent

Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows

The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team.  Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.  But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
suntimesnews.com

The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
Glamour

Planned Parenthood Is Opening a New Clinic—In the First State to Ban Abortion After Roe Fell

Cori Bush was roughly 100 miles southwest of her St. Louis congressional district in the city of Rolla, campaigning not for her own re-election, which is all but guaranteed, but for abortion rights. “They partied because this state was the first,” she said to a crowd of supporters and abortion rights activists under a picnic pavilion. Missouri was the first state to ban abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. But, she added, “we are the ones left to organize, left to galvanize, we are the ones to mobilize the community and make sure that they know that not only are we fighting and standing up for ourselves, we are standing up for our children’s children.” Nestled about midway between the cities of St. Louis and Springfield, the 20,000-person town is one of the final stops on Bush’s “Roe the Vote: Reproductive Freedom Tour”—an eight-stop get-out-the-vote campaign that wrapped up one month ahead of the midterms. It is also something of a ground zero for the next chapter in the fight to retain and restore access to reproductive health services and rights in the United States.
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
