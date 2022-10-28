Read full article on original website
U.S. Senator Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
365thingsaustin.com
Peter Pan Mini Golf
Get outside and take part in some old school fun at Peter Pan Mini Golf! The iconic hangout spot has been around for 74 years and offers two 18-hole mini golf courses! You can BYOB (yes, you can bring your own coolers!), but no glass please. Hours: Sunday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–10pm....
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
365thingsaustin.com
Nightmare On Gibson Street
Nightmare on Gibson Street has been going on all month, and this Saturday is their official Halloween party—when things get really spooky! Head to Gibson Street Bar tonight for a Halloween party, DJs, dry ice punch bowls, and deadly cocktails. When: Saturday, October 29th. Location:. 1109 S Lamar Blvd.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
CBS Austin
Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto
AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto. One of the neighbors there is having some fun with the Stranger Things theme and a floating Max. Thanks to Barry Adkins for that awesome display. Other nearby houses match the music to the lights. And the giant purple skeleton is a big hit this year.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
thetexastasty.com
The Best Boba Tea in Austin, Texas
If you’re a regular on the internet, you have probably heard of the drink Boba. The milky drink with tapioca balls at the bottom seems to be a new and emerging drink, as its sweet flavor is a new and fun beverage that lots of people can’t get enough of. If you are an Austin native and looking for places where you can try the infamous Boba Tea for yourself, here is a list of the best Boba in Austin to ensure the sweetest experience possible.
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos
Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
CBS Austin
Austin FC fans watch 'Cinderella season' come to an end
AUSTIN, Texas — It wasn’t a win for Austin FC this time around, but it was still a big day for soccer fans in Austin Sunday. Austin FC faced top-seeded Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference finals. The game was played in Los Angeles, but that didn’t...
JamBase
See Robert Earl Keen Say Farewell To ‘Austin City Limits’ With Poignant ‘I Gotta Go’
Texas native Robert Earl Keen recently retired from touring but before he did so he made sure to return to the Austin City Limits stage for one final appearance on the show. Keen shares the hour with fellow Texan Parker McCollum as part of an installment airing this Saturday, October 29 on PBS. JamBase is pleased to premiere Robert Earl Keen’s “I Gotta Go” performance from the upcoming episode.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
Williamson County Fair expects more sold-out shows during second-ever event
Scott Heselmeyer, president of the Williamson County Fair Association, said the addition of 'Tejano Night' to the fair's Friday entertainment lineup will likely fill the expo center's arena.
tribeza.com
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Blend California Components with Texas Roots in Barton Creek Home
With the help of Kelle Contine Interior Design, the couple personalized their space with a wine bar, custom cabinetry and local artwork. When Lauren Zima and Chris Harrison, two prominent figures in the entertainment industry, decided to move out of California last year, they wanted to make sure they chose a new city where neither of them had lived before, so it felt like a fresh start. A place where they could put down roots together. Chris is from Dallas, and his kids are attending TCU, so his Texan blood runs deep. He’d already fallen in love with Austin while visiting over the years. Lauren, on the other hand, came to Austin for the first time with Chris as they were exploring potential destinations to call home, and immediately understood the lure. Austin encapsulated their fun yet ambitious spirits, and they decided it would be their new home base.
Teenage cousin of Vanessa Guillén critically injured in southeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The teenage cousin of murdered U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén is in a critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Austin last week, KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman report. Manor High School student Alan Guillén, 16, was shot around...
Austin falls to No. 13 on list of Top 25 best places to live in U.S.
It's no surprise, it's pretty darn expensive to live here.
