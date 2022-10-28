ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri quickly had them torn down, but not before neo-fascists’ selfies in front of them went viral. “Unacceptable and shameful are the illegal posters to...

3 DAYS AGO