Read full article on original website
Related
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
watchers.news
Massive protests in Paris, France
Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
Italian neofascists display banner celebrating Mussolini’s march on Rome
Picture of dictator along with text exalting in his seizure of power 100 years ago reportedly placed by far-right militants
Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power
ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri quickly had them torn down, but not before neo-fascists’ selfies in front of them went viral. “Unacceptable and shameful are the illegal posters to...
Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator at crypt
Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers, many sporting fascist symbols and singing hymns from Italy’s colonial era, was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome. On Oct 28, 1922, black-shirted fascists entered the Italian capital, launching a putsch that culminated two days...
Why the Jewish People Are the Rightful Owners of the Land of Israel | Opinion
Before the establishment of the State of Israel, the only people who called themselves "Palestinians" were the Jews.
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon
Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories
At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S. For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants. “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Burkina sets up government on 'war footing'
Burkina Faso's new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation's territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state. "The main and priority objective is securing the territory," Tembela said.
Baja California officials scramble to quell rumors about mass deportation of Venezuelan migrants
"No political decision has been made about the deportation of Venezuelans, nothing has been approved," said Ruiz. "I can't say this won't happen in the future, but for the moment, nothing is imminent."
Mexico president says discussed migration, security and development with Biden
MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call.
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition military coup leader guarantees his safety
Burkina Faso’s self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday’s coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
China Has Opened Up Secret Police Stations in These Countries
As of this summer, China was operating 54 overseas police stations in 25 cities in 21 countries, according to the NGO Safeguard Defenders.
Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea
NGO-operated rescue ships have saved thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in recent days as Italy's new right-wing government looks set to clash with migrant rescue charities. According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, the actions of the rescue ships are “not in line” with Italian or European rules on immigration and has threatened to prevent the vessels from entering Italian waters.Oct. 27, 2022.
maritime-executive.com
Italian Government Takes First Steps to Rein In Migrant Rescue Vessels
The newly-elected government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may be laying the groundwork to reinstate limits on NGO rescue vessels, which were eased under the previous administration. Meloni has appointed Matteo Piantedosi, a civil servant who worked under former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, to head up his former department....
Debris from a Russian missile that was shot down landed outside Ukraine, officials say, in a rare instance of fighting spilling over the country's borders
Nicu Popescu, a Moldovan official, said strikes "reverberate beyond Ukraine's borders" and threaten his country's security.
getnews.info
Turkey Visa from Cypriot, Egypt, India and Iraq Citizens
Cyprus is not a member of the EU and has no official support in Turkey. The Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the other hand, offers a list of documents for Cypriot citizens wishing to enter Turkey. As a member of the Schengen area, you need to apply for a visa to travel to countries like Turkey. However, the Turkish government has made it easier to apply for a tourist visa online in recent years.
Portugal: The Greatest Unknown- But Well Known- Country
There are some countries that are equal parts well-known media genius and unknown, and Portugal seems to always be in the middle of this dichotomy. Want a place where photos can't do justice? A country that's always seeming to define its identity through the country's cuisine, arts, and music style? The mediagenic of Europe made a guide for you, with their favorite spots she discovered around Portugal.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Operation Tannenbaum: Why Didn’t Germany Invade Switzerland?
Switzerland was able to remain neutral throughout the Second World War. As soon as the conflict broke out in 1939, the nation prepared itself for a possible invasion. However, one never occurred, despite a plan – Operation Tannenbaum – being drawn up. The question that remains after all these years is why the decision was made to not move forward with the invasion.
Comments / 0