Elmira, NY

Arnot Health First Responder Event on November 3rd

By Anna Meyers
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Arnot Health is holding a First Responder Appreciation Event on Thursday, November 3rd. It is taking place from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Clarion Inn in Elmira (760 E Water St, Elmira, NY 14901).

The appreciation event is for first responders in the area and will feature a cocktail reception and a presentation from Arnot Health Emergency Department Physician Dylan Kellogg, MD . The presentation will feature the importance of wellness for first responders and what they can do to recharge.

The event is sponsored by Arnot Health and pre-registration is required. You can register and find more information here . It is held as a thank you for all first responders contribute to their communities.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

