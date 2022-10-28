ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC News

Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say

WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
The Independent

AOC slams Kevin McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ about violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for saying “nothing” in the wake of the violent hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.The New York Democrat hit out at her Republican counterpart on social media on Saturday, comparing Mr McCarthy’s silence over the assault on Paul Pelosi to his refusal to take action last year when a GOP lawmaker shared a video of her being assassinated.“Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House rose to censure, @GOPLeader defended him,” AOC tweeted on Saturday.“Yesterday, a man sharing that member’s...
The Hill

Trump silent on Paul Pelosi attack

Former President Trump has remained silent on the recent attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), even as fellow members of the Republican Party have condemned the assault. Trump posted frequently on his own social media platform Truth Social over the past 24 hours, but...
WHYY

Fact-checking misleading claims from the Fetterman-Oz debate

This story originally appeared on WITF. Tuesday’s debate in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race featured multiple claims from Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that don’t align with the facts. Over the course of an hour, both candidates in the closely watched race sparred over a range...
Daily Montanan

Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was recovering in the hospital Friday morning after an unidentified individual broke into their San Francisco home in the early morning and “violently assaulted” the 82-year-old, according to a statement from spokesman Drew Hammill. Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who has a U.S. Capitol Police […] The post Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home appeared first on Daily Montanan.
