Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say
WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
Ocasio-Cortez slams McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ following Paul Pelosi’s attack
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday hit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over his silence following an attack carried out on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Fransisco home. “Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House...
SF DA says DePape made it to 2nd floor of Pelosi home; Victim, suspect only 2 present at the time
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
Alleged attacker asked for Nancy Pelosi before beating her husband with hammer
Suspect David DePape has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder and other counts. The assault on Paul Pelosi raises concerns as attacks on public officials rise.
The intruder who broke into the Pelosi home and asked 'where is Nancy' had a bag of zip ties: report
The 42-year-old suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi told authorities he was "waiting for Nancy." CNN reports he had a bag of zip ties with him.
AOC slams Kevin McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ about violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for saying “nothing” in the wake of the violent hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.The New York Democrat hit out at her Republican counterpart on social media on Saturday, comparing Mr McCarthy’s silence over the assault on Paul Pelosi to his refusal to take action last year when a GOP lawmaker shared a video of her being assassinated.“Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House rose to censure, @GOPLeader defended him,” AOC tweeted on Saturday.“Yesterday, a man sharing that member’s...
Trump silent on Paul Pelosi attack
Former President Trump has remained silent on the recent attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), even as fellow members of the Republican Party have condemned the assault. Trump posted frequently on his own social media platform Truth Social over the past 24 hours, but...
Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi's husband attacked during break-in
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were aghast after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.
McConnell ‘horrified and disgusted’ by attack on Pelosi’s husband
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday said he was “horrified and disgusted” by the news that Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was assaulted by an intruder at their home in San Francisco early Friday morning. “Grateful to hear that Paul is on...
Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was recovering in the hospital Friday morning after an unidentified individual broke into their San Francisco home in the early morning and “violently assaulted” the 82-year-old, according to a statement from spokesman Drew Hammill. Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who has a U.S. Capitol Police […] The post Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home appeared first on Daily Montanan.
