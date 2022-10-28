Downtown Detroit Markets to Return for 2022 Holiday Season

Bedrock’s Decked Out Detroit initiative is bringing back festive events and experiences to downtown Detroit. The Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge return to Cadillac Square on Nov. 10, and other activities and promotions will also be presented in the coming months.

Nearly 20 vendors will be participating in this year’s Downtown Detroit Markets. Dcreated Boutique , Halie & Co. , Monger’s Provisions , 3 Dogs 1 Cat , Whimsy & Wine , and Zapenda are among the vendors featured in the pop-up shop experience.

Meanwhile, in the nearby open-air Cadillac Lodge, visitors can enjoy family-friendly entertainment — including trivia nights, magician appearances, and more — and tasty treats such as walking tacos, Detroit-style chili, warm soft pretzels, cider, hot cocoa and more.

“The Downtown Detroit Market s and Cadillac Lodge have become beloved traditions for many local residents and families to visit during the holiday season,” Ivy Greaner, Bedrock Detroit’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a press release. “Throughout the years, we have been fortunate to help foster the growth of a mix of local businesses at the Market s, and this makes the program truly special. There will be something for everyone to enjoy this season and we are ready for this next round of entrepreneurs to flourish.”

Decked Out Detroit, which was launched four years ago to bring memorable experience to the city’s downtown area, will also present winter activities at the Monroe Street Midway starting Nov. 11. These activities include winter bumper cars, putt-putt, arcade games, visits with Santa and a 20-foot-high arctic slide.

The Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge open on Nov. 10, 2022, and will remain open through Jan. 1, 2023.

For more information, visit deckedoutdetroit.com .

This post was originally published in 2021 and has been updated for 2022.

