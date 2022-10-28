Read full article on original website
Related
Italian neofascists display banner celebrating Mussolini’s march on Rome
Picture of dictator along with text exalting in his seizure of power 100 years ago reportedly placed by far-right militants
Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power
ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri quickly had them torn down, but not before neo-fascists’ selfies in front of them went viral. “Unacceptable and shameful are the illegal posters to...
Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator at crypt
Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers, many sporting fascist symbols and singing hymns from Italy’s colonial era, was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome. On Oct 28, 1922, black-shirted fascists entered the Italian capital, launching a putsch that culminated two days...
Mexico has quietly become the most popular destination for Americans moving abroad. Here's why expats are happy with their financial situations after moving south of the border.
An analysis from HireAHelper finds around 16,000 Americans moved to Mexico last year, the top country for expats per another report.
shescatchingflights.com
The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats
From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium
A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
In Xi's China, even internal reports fall prey to censorship
China's ruling Communist Party has long relied on a critically important and secretive internal reporting system to learn about issues considered too sensitive for the public to know
Sheep, goats cross downtown Madrid in echo of past practice
The bleating and bells of some 1,200 sheep and 200 goats took over downtown Madrid on Sunday morning
The Story Behind The Fairy Tale Houses, Spain
The Spanish fairy-tale houses or chalets are wonderfully charming and inhabited with artful kitsch that makes you feel like a child again. Walk through the dreamy trails, gardens, estates, and places that are worth a visit in the country.
China launches 3rd and final space station component
Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday afternoon from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan.
Ozarks First.com
Biden faces ‘unpredictable’ era with China’s empowered Xi
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead. Xi...
gripped.com
Anak Verhoeven Climbs 5.15 in Spain
Anak Verhoeven has climbed No Pain, No Gain 5.15a in Rodellar, Spain, which was first climbed by Dani Fuerte. It took her just over a week of project days. In 2017, she became the first woman in history to establish a a 5.15a with Sweet Neuf. “I had an encouraging...
Woonsocket Call
Loredanag30, a global influencer, takes the world by storm as the first lady barber who opened a shop in the UK
Loredanag30 is a popular and passionate barber who can easily handle three clients in under an hour and understands how to satisfy her clients with her impeccable skills. She has amassed millions of followers on social media. Loredanag30, a lady barber influencer whose real name is Georgiana Loredana Gavrila, is...
In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Camino Frances , Pyrenees Mountains, France
I found this heart on my first day walking the Camino Frances . A pilgrimage journey from St Jean Pied De Port in France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. A challenge for this fluffy senior , I was struggling with the elevation gains. I took the wrong path in...
Beatrix Ruf to Lead New Dutch Museum, Leonardo Painting Travels to Abu Dhabi, and More: Morning Links for October 19, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AMSTERDAM DISPATCH. Curator Beatrix Ruf, the former director of the Stedelijk Museum in the Dutch capital, has gotten a new job. Per the Art Newspaper, she will now lead a new privately funded museum in Amsterdam from the Hartwig Art Foundation, which commissions and acquires art for the country’s national collection. Little about the currently unnamed museum is known, other than that it will focus on “all media of the visual arts, time-based art and future art forms.” It’s the latest job for Ruf, who left the Stedelijk in 2017 amid allegations of conflicts of interest and who...
History’s Villains: The Monster of Belgium
The serial killer who caused thousands of Belgians to change their surnames. Agence France-Presse (AFP) The Dutroux affair "The Monster of Belgium" was a major scandal that rocked Belgium in the 1990s.
Hundreds of Stranded Migrants Rescued From Sea Off Italy
ROME—More than 1,100 people were rescued from two fishing boats by the Italian Coast Guard on Wednesday morning as the new hard line far-right government vows to stop irregular migration—leading to a delay that could have cost lives.The S.O.S. call came in on Tuesday as Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni was addressing parliament. Two wooden fishing boats with a combined load of more than 1,100 migrants and refugees needed to be rescued between Italy and Malta. Twelve people were already dead due to dehydration. Several had jumped overboard. The engines had long ceased to work and supplies of...
traveltomorrow.com
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
On Saturday October 29th, the Swiss Rhaetian Railway claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train with a trip along one of the most spectacular tracks in the Swiss Alps. The entire trip took more than an hour. It traveled about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) through the Alps. Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said the record attempt was intended to highlight some of Switzerland‘s engineering achievements and celebrate 175 years of the European nation’s railroads.
Comments / 0