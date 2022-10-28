ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power

ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri quickly had them torn down, but not before neo-fascists’ selfies in front of them went viral. “Unacceptable and shameful are the illegal posters to...
The Independent

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator at crypt

Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers, many sporting fascist symbols and singing hymns from Italy’s colonial era, was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome. On Oct 28, 1922, black-shirted fascists entered the Italian capital, launching a putsch that culminated two days...
shescatchingflights.com

The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats

From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
Lord Ganesh

The Story Behind The Fairy Tale Houses, Spain

The Spanish fairy-tale houses or chalets are wonderfully charming and inhabited with artful kitsch that makes you feel like a child again. Walk through the dreamy trails, gardens, estates, and places that are worth a visit in the country.
Ozarks First.com

Biden faces ‘unpredictable’ era with China’s empowered Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead. Xi...
WASHINGTON STATE
gripped.com

Anak Verhoeven Climbs 5.15 in Spain

Anak Verhoeven has climbed No Pain, No Gain 5.15a in Rodellar, Spain, which was first climbed by Dani Fuerte. It took her just over a week of project days. In 2017, she became the first woman in history to establish a a 5.15a with Sweet Neuf. “I had an encouraging...
960 The Ref

In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Camino Frances , Pyrenees Mountains, France

I found this heart on my first day walking the Camino Frances . A pilgrimage journey from St Jean Pied De Port in France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. A challenge for this fluffy senior , I was struggling with the elevation gains. I took the wrong path in...
ARTnews

Beatrix Ruf to Lead New Dutch Museum, Leonardo Painting Travels to Abu Dhabi, and More: Morning Links for October 19, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AMSTERDAM DISPATCH. Curator Beatrix Ruf, the former director of the Stedelijk Museum in the Dutch capital, has gotten a new job. Per the Art Newspaper, she will now lead a new privately funded museum in Amsterdam from the Hartwig Art Foundation, which commissions and acquires art for the country’s national collection. Little about the currently unnamed museum is known, other than that it will focus on “all media of the visual arts, time-based art and future art forms.” It’s the latest job for Ruf, who left the Stedelijk in 2017 amid allegations of conflicts of interest and who...
TheDailyBeast

Hundreds of Stranded Migrants Rescued From Sea Off Italy

ROME—More than 1,100 people were rescued from two fishing boats by the Italian Coast Guard on Wednesday morning as the new hard line far-right government vows to stop irregular migration—leading to a delay that could have cost lives.The S.O.S. call came in on Tuesday as Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni was addressing parliament. Two wooden fishing boats with a combined load of more than 1,100 migrants and refugees needed to be rescued between Italy and Malta. Twelve people were already dead due to dehydration. Several had jumped overboard. The engines had long ceased to work and supplies of...
traveltomorrow.com

Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train

On Saturday October 29th, the Swiss Rhaetian Railway claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train with a trip along one of the most spectacular tracks in the Swiss Alps. The entire trip took more than an hour. It traveled about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) through the Alps. Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said the record attempt was intended to highlight some of Switzerland‘s engineering achievements and celebrate 175 years of the European nation’s railroads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy