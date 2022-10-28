Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continued showing high turnout over the last weekend of early voting, according to the state elections chief. As of Monday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1.5 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, including 115,819 showing up to the polls throughout the weekend.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Evans High School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old pedestrian was struck on Cox Road at Knights Way in Columbia County on Monday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a female student was walking in the crosswalk at Knights Way toward Evans High School when a 16-year-old driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra was turning on Cox Road.
Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more an exchange of gunfire that injured a deputy as authorities closed in on a teenage murder suspect. The deputy is now recovering at home, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, and the suspect has been arrested. The...
Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman
CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
Last weekend of early voting wraps up in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The overall turnout this year for early voting is still setting the tone for how important Georgians are this election cycle. More than 18,000 Richmond County voters have walked in and out to cast their ballots early. “If anybody’s is concerned about getting out here early...
Giving Local: North Augusta Arts Council presents the Salute to our Veterans Concert
(North Augusta, SC): The 18th annual North Augusta Arts Council’s Salute to our Veterans Concert is taking place on Monday, November 7th, @7:00pm at Wesley Center of Grace UMC. All donations given at this event will go toward the Music Therapy Program at the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital and the USCA Veteran and Military Student Support Center.
2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig into a recent shooting in North Augusta that startled a family when bullets flew into a home where three kids under the age of four were getting ready for bed. That shooting happened just a few houses away from another...
Augusta Commission holds public hearing for 2023 budget
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission will hold a public hearing for the proposed the fiscal year 2023 budget, Tuesday. The hearing will be held in the Commission Chambers, located on the second floor of the Augusta Municipal Building at 1:30 p.m. The 2023 budget is set to be...
17 Best Things to Do in Columbia County, GA
Columbia County is home to some of the best attractions in Georgia. It has sprawling state parks that utilize many of the natural wonders surrounding the county, particularly its lakes and rivers. The county is also rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal outdoor destination. Its cities and...
Pedestrian bridge renaming draws commission comments, ideas
A commission committee is recommending the full commission rename the new pedestrian bridge Freedom Bridge, not all commissioners are on board
Cops capture murder suspect in Beech Island; officer injured
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers converged on a portion of Storm Branch Road in the Beech Island area, where they captured a murder suspect late Friday afternoon. Shots were fired during the confrontation, and an officer suffered minor injuries, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said....
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
