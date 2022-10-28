Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more an exchange of gunfire that injured a deputy as authorities closed in on a teenage murder suspect. The deputy is now recovering at home, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, and the suspect has been arrested. The...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
wach.com
15-year-old arrested, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and a deputy has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County on the evening of Friday, Oct. 28. According to SLED, several Aiken County deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Friday evening in Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder suspect was believed to be inside.
WRDW-TV
Cops capture murder suspect in Beech Island; officer injured
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers converged on a portion of Storm Branch Road in the Beech Island area, where they captured a murder suspect late Friday afternoon. Shots were fired during the confrontation, and an officer suffered minor injuries, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said....
Teen pedestrian struck near Evans High School
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A 14-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Evans High School. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that the teen was walking south toward the school, in the crosswalk at Knights Way. A 16-year-old traveling north in a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left […]
wfxg.com
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
abccolumbia.com
Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
wgac.com
Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School
A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
WRDW-TV
2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig into a recent shooting in North Augusta that startled a family when bullets flew into a home where three kids under the age of four were getting ready for bed. That shooting happened just a few houses away from another...
Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman
CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
WRDW-TV
Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
wgac.com
2 Men Wanted in Richmond County For Child Molestation
The search continues for two men that are wanted for child molestation in Richmond County. According to our news partner WJBF, the incidents aren’t related but happened in August. Lavarous Rich, 21, is wanted for an incident that happened on August 6. According to authorities, he is has been...
WRDW-TV
Final defendants plead guilty in Wilkes County drug-trafficking ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last of 21 defendants in a Wilkes County-area drug trafficking conspiracy have now entered guilty pleas, according to federal prosecutors. Timothy “TP” Derrick Pettus, 54, of Duluth, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Pettus’ plea represents the final determination of guilt for the 21 defendants indicted in July 2021 in USA v. Wynn et. al, dubbed Operation Wynner Storm.
South Carolina woman who lost both arms after dog attack arrested on drug charges
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman whose arms were amputated after she was attacked by three dogs earlier this year is accused of drug trafficking, authorities said. Kyleen Waltman, 39, of Honea Path, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams and less than 28 grams., The...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.
WIS-TV
Family remembers six-month-old found dead
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow a story we brought to you on Monday. A six-month-old was found dead by deputies in Newberry County while in her father’s custody. The father Colie Dawkins was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Now he’s out on a 20-thousand-dollar surety bond.
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Augusta shooting that injured 1 person
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details on an Augusta shooting near the old Regency Mall that sent one person to a hospital about a week ago. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of Thomas Lane. On scene, deputies located Allester Williams,...
WRDW-TV
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested after gunshots were fired during an altercation, Richmond County deputies said Thursday. The altercation was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Apple Valley. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals,...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
