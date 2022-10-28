Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Killer Mike Has Some Advice For Stacey Abrams
Run The Jewels rapper has plenty to say regarding Georgia governor candidates and pushes to see substantial changes to Cannabis regulation. Michael “Killer Mike” Render has been a leading activist for the black community and recently gave his opinion on the governor’s race in Georgia. United States...
Oprah Winfrey Is Supporting Stacey Abrams Heading Into Midterm Elections
Oprah Winfrey is using her star power to help fellow Black woman and Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams as she makes her second run for Georgia governor. NBC News reports the former talk show host appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams. Winfrey said she believes the Georgia Democratic candidate has a “calling to want people to be able to do better, to live better and to thrive in their lives.”
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
The drama surrounding Herschel Walker took a new turn this weekend as texts emerged showing the Republican’s wife reache...
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker and Georgia's largest newspaper clash over alleged racial slur
Georgia's largest newspaper is accusing U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker of lying about a published article to solicit donations from supporters with about two weeks to go before Election Day. The Walker campaign, which has pushed back against the newspaper's allegations, claimed in a fundraising email that a protester at...
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'
Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
Stacey Abrams Says Brian Kemp Is 'Most Dangerous Thing Facing Georgia'
Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, said the greatest danger facing the state is four more years under Republican Governor Brian Kemp, slamming his handling of the economy, abortion and other issues. Abrams made the remarks Monday night at the gubernatorial debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club...
Tour ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Georgia House Amid Foreclosure: Photos
While Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann famously said that she hardly ever liked to leave her Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion — she and her retired NFL star husband, Kroy Evan Biermann, are going to have to due to foreclosure, In Touch can confirm. Following the cancellation of the...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Biden nominates Middle District of Georgia candidate for US Attorney
The White House announced President Biden’s nominee for Georgia’s open appointed United States Attorney. Peter D. Leary is the nominated candidate for the U.S. attorney in the Middle District of Georgia, headquartered in Macon. The district covers five divisions (Athens, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Valdosta) and 70 counties.
WYFF4.com
Warnock, Walker face off for US Senate in Georgia
ATLANTA — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Warnock was elected to serve Georgia in the senate in 2020 after a special election for the seat. He's a preacher from the Savannah area who says he's focused on fighting for voting rights and expanding access to affordable health care.
How do crowd crushes or surges happen?
The Halloween stampede in Seoul have people asking the question, why do crowd crushes happen? Is there a science behind this trend? Crowd safety expert, G. Keith Still, says suffocation plays the largest role in the death toll.
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate
In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: Former President Barack Obama travels to Atlanta for midterm election rally
With just 10 days to go before the election, former President Barack Obama urged Georgia Democrats Friday to turn out for gubernatorial challenger Stacey Abrams, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Democrats down the ballot. Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO. ATLANTA- With just 10 days to go before the election, former President...
Kemp and Abrams quarrel on policy in Georgia governor debate
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams offered differing visions for Georgia in a policy-heavy debate on Sunday during the pair's final meeting as Georgians continue voting leading up to the Nov. 8 election.Kemp avoided a categorical promise not to sign further abortion restrictions, saying “it’s not my desire to go move the needle any further." But he acknowledged that more restrictions might be passed by a Republican legislature, saying that “we’ll look at those when the time comes.”Abrams said, “Let’s be clear, he did not say he wouldn’t.”Kemp criticized Abrams as inconsistent on what restrictions she...
Comments / 0