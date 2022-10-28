Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams offered differing visions for Georgia in a policy-heavy debate on Sunday during the pair's final meeting as Georgians continue voting leading up to the Nov. 8 election.Kemp avoided a categorical promise not to sign further abortion restrictions, saying “it’s not my desire to go move the needle any further." But he acknowledged that more restrictions might be passed by a Republican legislature, saying that “we’ll look at those when the time comes.”Abrams said, “Let’s be clear, he did not say he wouldn’t.”Kemp criticized Abrams as inconsistent on what restrictions she...

