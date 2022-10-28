ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer Mike Has Some Advice For Stacey Abrams

Run The Jewels rapper has plenty to say regarding Georgia governor candidates and pushes to see substantial changes to Cannabis regulation. Michael “Killer Mike” Render has been a leading activist for the black community and recently gave his opinion on the governor’s race in Georgia. United States...
Black Enterprise

Oprah Winfrey Is Supporting Stacey Abrams Heading Into Midterm Elections

Oprah Winfrey is using her star power to help fellow Black woman and Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams as she makes her second run for Georgia governor. NBC News reports the former talk show host appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams. Winfrey said she believes the Georgia Democratic candidate has a “calling to want people to be able to do better, to live better and to thrive in their lives.”
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker and Georgia's largest newspaper clash over alleged racial slur

Georgia's largest newspaper is accusing U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker of lying about a published article to solicit donations from supporters with about two weeks to go before Election Day. The Walker campaign, which has pushed back against the newspaper's allegations, claimed in a fundraising email that a protester at...
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Business Insider

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'

Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
WYFF4.com

Warnock, Walker face off for US Senate in Georgia

ATLANTA — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Warnock was elected to serve Georgia in the senate in 2020 after a special election for the seat. He's a preacher from the Savannah area who says he's focused on fighting for voting rights and expanding access to affordable health care.
Deseret News

Axios

Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate

In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
The Independent

Kemp and Abrams quarrel on policy in Georgia governor debate

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams offered differing visions for Georgia in a policy-heavy debate on Sunday during the pair's final meeting as Georgians continue voting leading up to the Nov. 8 election.Kemp avoided a categorical promise not to sign further abortion restrictions, saying “it’s not my desire to go move the needle any further." But he acknowledged that more restrictions might be passed by a Republican legislature, saying that “we’ll look at those when the time comes.”Abrams said, “Let’s be clear, he did not say he wouldn’t.”Kemp criticized Abrams as inconsistent on what restrictions she...
