Sylacauga, AL

Alabama teacher, coach charged with having sex with 16-year-old student

By alabamanow
 2 days ago
An Alabama high school teacher and coach has been charged with allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Brannon Woodrow Cockerham, 49, a career prep teacher at Sylacauga High School and an assistant football and basketball coach, was arrested Thursday at the school.

He is charged with having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old female student, which is a Class B felony, with a sentence of between two and 20 years in prison.

He was being held Friday in the Talledega County Jail on $50,000 bond.

