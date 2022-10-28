Alabama teacher, coach charged with having sex with 16-year-old student

An Alabama high school teacher and coach has been charged with allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Brannon Woodrow Cockerham, 49, a career prep teacher at Sylacauga High School and an assistant football and basketball coach, was arrested Thursday at the school.

He is charged with having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old female student, which is a Class B felony, with a sentence of between two and 20 years in prison.

He was being held Friday in the Talledega County Jail on $50,000 bond.