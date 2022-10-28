As has been the case for the past few seasons, the biggest concern for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis heading into the start of this season was his ability to stay on the floor. Both he and LeBron James have missed large chunks of games the past two seasons, but while LeBron is in his 20th season and has been extremely durable throughout his career, Davis has struggled with injuries since stepping foot in the league.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO