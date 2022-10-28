Read full article on original website
Related
popville.com
Happy last day of street sweeping, DC! Leaf Season Collection Starts next Monday!
“DPW will begin collecting leaves from neighborhoods on Monday, November 7. This year, adjustments have been made to the leaf collection program to make it more efficient. Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget includes funding for 110 additional seasonal positions–a 50% increase over 2022. The collection schedule has also been adjusted to allow leaf collection crews do collections when most leaves have fallen, with residents still receving two leaf collection pickups. The first pass for leaf collection will occur when leaf accumulation is lighter, for one week in each section. The second pass will be for two weeks in each section when leaf accumulation is heavier.
The Marine Corps Marathon is this weekend. Get ready for several road closures.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Get ready, because the runners are coming! Tens of thousands of runners from near and far will hit the streets of D.C. and Virginia for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Several major streets in Southwest D.C. — and two bridges that cross the Potomac River — will […]
fox5dc.com
Metro to begin issuing fare evasion citations next month
Metro has announced officers will begin issuing fare evasion citations next month following to anyone jumping fare gates, improperly using emergency gates or not tapping fare boxes on Metrobuses. Metro Transit Police officers will begin issuing citations on Nov. 1. It's part of Metro's ongoing campaign to deter fare evasion.
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
Washingtonian.com
Here Are DC’s Top Peeing-in-Public Spots
Here at Washingtonian, we are champions of public transparency. “Democracy dies in darkness,” as they say. To do our part, we used the Freedom of Information Act to learn where DC police have been issuing the most tickets for public urination. As a result, we can now reveal the District’s top three hotspots for plein air peeing over the last two years:
Wbaltv.com
Tony updates when the rain comes on Halloween
Meteorologist Tony Pann shows rain is coming for Halloween in Maryland. But will it ruin trick-or-treating?
fox5dc.com
Road rager shoots child's car seat on I-295 in DC
WASHINGTON - Road rage on I-295 turned into a frightening situation for one D.C. family Thursday morning. A Prince George's County woman reported to police that someone shot into her husband's car, hitting her son's car seat. The man driving the car, Leon Vessels, told FOX 5 he was taking...
Bay Net
Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
popville.com
DC’s Newest Art Museum, The Rubell Museum DC, opens to the public on Saturday in SW!!
65 I Street, SW photos courtesy The Rubell Museum DC. Thanks to Martha for sharing: “A new modern art museum in D.C. opens to the public this weekend – the Rubell Museum – and it’s free to District residents!”. From the Mayor’s Office:. “The Rubell...
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
fox5dc.com
Legalizing marijuana in Maryland could hurt smaller dispensaries
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Marylanders will soon be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If weed is legalized, it's going to have an economic impact that could be unpredictable. Medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland have made over $388 million so far this year....
NBC Washington
Driver Hits 4-Year-Old in DC, Drives Him to Hospital: Police
A driver in a pickup truck hit a 4-year-old in Northwest D.C. Thursday, then drove the boy and his mother to a hospital, police said. The child got away from his mother and ran into the road near the corner of 12th and V streets Northwest about 4 p.m., police said.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…oh my! Here are some of the cryptids that are said to call Maryland and D.C. home.
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
Washingtonian.com
10 Wineries Around DC Where You Can Eat and Drink Very Well
Chilly fall days are perfect for gathering at wineries. Here are some of our favorite wineries to visit this fall. More places are adding upscale dining, specialty pizza, and Sunday brunch. One is even making its own cheese. The Best Winery for Fine Dining. EagleTree Farm Vineyards | Leesburg. In...
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for placing hidden camera in DC home while doing home improvement work: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the victims' D.C. home while doing home improvement work. DC Police say the incident took place between Monday, June 20 and Thursday, June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SW. The...
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
ubaltlawreview.com
In the Name of Public Safety: Issues and Exceptions to Maryland’s Child Interrogation Protection Act
In April 2022, the Maryland General Assembly passed several pieces of legislation involving police accountability and their interactions with the community.[1] One of the most impactful pieces of legislation was Senate Bill 53, also known as the Child Interrogation Protection Act.[2] This statute, which went into effect October 1, 2022,[3] establishes three key requirements when children under 18 years of age are taken into custody by police: (1) “actual notice” to the parent, guardian, or custodian that the child is in police custody,[4] (2) the maintenance of detailed records,[5] and (3) for the child to have a consultation with an attorney prior to an interrogation.[6] Because Black children are vastly over represented in Maryland’s juvenile prisons,[7] this legislation will have a critical impact on Maryland’s legal system.
Bay Net
Sacred Journey: Honoring The Second Anniversary Of The Commemorative To Enslaved Peoples Of Southern Maryland
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland community will come together on Nov. 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. for The Sacred Journey: The Beloved Community, an event to honor the second anniversary of the award-winning Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland. The event will be marked by choral and instrumental music, spoken word performance, a Procession of Dignity from the Commemorative to the College’s Waterfront, a reading of names of the enslaved, and a libation ceremony. Remarks will also be provided by St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, and William “BJ” R. Hall III, president of the St. Mary’s County chapter of the NAACP.
Comments / 0