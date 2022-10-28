Read full article on original website
England 94-4 Greece: Rugby League World Cup – as it happened
As it happened: Dom Young scored four tries as Shaun Wane’s side put 17 past Greece in a 94-4 thrashing at Bramall Lane
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership
Gallagher Premiership - Saracens 33-22 Sale Sharks: Alex Goode shines in record appearance. Alex Goode produced a virtuoso performance to celebrate his entry into Saracens' history books but it was Theo McFarland who did most to ensure the occasion was marked by victory over Sale. Saracens cemented their place at...
BBC
Irish Premiership: Do Glentoran already have the look of champions?
Whisper it quietly around east Belfast...but could Glentoran be about to end what would be a 14-year wait for an Irish League title success?. As statement wins go, they don't come much more emphatic than Friday's 4-0 dismantling of previously unbeaten Larne - a result which saw the Glens leapfrog the east Antrim side into top spot in the Premiership.
England beating Australia makes record 138 caps ‘even sweeter’ – Sarah Hunter
Captain Sarah Hunter said defeating Australia in their World Cup quarter-final made becoming England’s most capped player “even sweeter”.The Red Roses were 41-5 victors in Auckland on a day the veteran number eight achieved her 138th cap.She scored the first of England’s seven tries, while Marlie Packer grabbed a hat-trick and Abbie Ward, Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews also touched down to set up a semi-final with Canada next Saturday.𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮! 🌹#ENGvAUS | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/FExq4svgnG— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 30, 2022The 37-year-old Hunter told ITV: “I think the thing that tops it all off has been the win. That...
BBC
Wasps: Offer to buy Premiership club accepted by administrators
Wasps' administrators say they have accepted an offer to buy the financially stricken Premiership club. The offer, from a consortium including members of Wasps Legends, is for only the men's rugby team and youth academy. The six-time English champions were suspended and relegated after entering administration on 17 October. Joint...
SkySports
Worcester Warriors enter into preferred bidder agreement | Wasps Legends takeover bid accepted by administrators
Worcester Warriors have entered into a preferred bidder agreement, while Wasps have been given a possible lifeline with an offer accepted from a group of Wasps Legends. Wasps entered administration earlier this month and were subsequently suspended from the Premiership and relegated to the Championship, along with fellow cash-strapped club Worcester Warriors.
BBC
Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers boss thanks players for winning title for ill son
When Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley's young son Josh was diagnosed with leukemia in June, he asked his players to go and win the Premier Division for him. The Dublin club already had plenty of motivation as they aimed to become League of Ireland champions for a third consecutive year, but the manager's call meant much more than that to the players.
BBC
'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford
Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
On this day in 2015: New Zealand retain World Cup as Carter and McCaw bow out
Dan Carter admitted he could hardly have had a better ending to his glittering international career after his man-of-the-match performance helped New Zealand to a third World Cup triumph on this day in 2015.The fly-half’s flawless kicking put New Zealand in control and then ended Australia’s hopes after the Wallabies threatened a comeback, as he finished with 19 points in a 34-17 victory at Twickenham.New Zealand’s win meant they became the first team in history to retain the World Cup after their success on home soil four years earlier.#OTD in 2015, the @AllBlacks held off an Australian comeback in a...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Gauld, Souness
Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness has a novel idea for his old club and Celtic to become big-hitters in England, saying: "If they agreed to build a 100,000-capacity stadium to share and joined the Premier League they would soon be top-half clubs." (Daily Mail) Rangers' Ben Davies says he's not...
England keep firepower under wraps for World Cup clash with Black Caps | Simon Burnton
Before Tuesday’s crunch match with New Zealand, a calm air surrounds England, with Ben Stokes taking it slow and steady
BBC
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika vows to 'do justice' to Lebanon & Argentina
Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Australia v Lebanon. Date: Friday, 4 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Venue: John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Michael...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Sporting Lisbon to attempt to re-sign Manchester United forward in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Manchester United's resolve to keep Cristiano Ronaldo will be tested by Sporting Lisbon in the New Year. Brighton are ready to cash-in on Moises Caicedo - but want an eye-watering £85m for him. Raheem Sterling had a "really, really...
SB Nation
Gallagher: ‘We were not good enough individually or as a team’
Not sure why it’s young Conor Gallagher who got trotted out for some quotes after the embarrassment of a 4-1 defeat against Brighton, but I suppose it shows good maturity and leadership from the 22-year-old. And it’s not like we would ever expect anything more than the usual perfunctory words anyway, and Gallagher certainly delivered in that regard.
SB Nation
On This Day (29 October 1932): Sunderland beat the weather to run riot
Much has been made of Sunderland’s lack of strikers recently, although the goals have kept coming without the presence of the preferred centre forwards. It was the same story 90 years ago, when even without first choice number 9 Benny Yorston in the side the Lads put seven past Bolton Wanderers.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Biggleswade United boss Cristian Colas, who is gay, will not follow Qatar tournament
An openly gay non-league football head coach says he will not follow the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record. Cristian Colas, of Biggleswade United, says Fifa were wrong to award the tournament to Qatar in 2010. The tournament begins on 20 November when the...
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — David de Gea may appear surplus to requirements for Spain but he remains pivotal to Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. The goalkeeper was outstanding in United’s 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, producing three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in Spain that he has been cut from his nation’s World Cup squad.
