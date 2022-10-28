Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
CeeDee Lamb Not Happy With What Dak Prescott Did Sunday
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense broke out against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Dallas topped Chicago, 49-29, to improve to 6-2 on the regular season. Prescott had a couple of big runs on Sunday, including one for a touchdown and a long rush for a first down. CeeDee...
NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele News
Over the past few weeks, Antonio Brown has been relishing in the divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. In an interview this morning, Brown was confronted about his behavior. Unsurprisingly he didn't have a great answer for why he decided to post the content in the first place. "What...
Chiefs Running Back Announces He Wants To Be Released
In an effort to bolster their running game, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones in the offseason. And yet, he hasn't received any playing time this season. Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC, has not been able to crack Kansas City's rotation at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire,...
Ohio State Announces Unfortunate Update On Running Back Miyan Williams
During the first half of the Ohio State-Penn State game, running back Miyan Williams suffered a hand injury. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, the latest update on Williams isn't a positive one. He came out for the second half with a hoodie on underneath his uniform. Williams is out for the...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
NFL World Reacts To Kenny Pickett Unhappy News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a very bad team this year. Pittsburgh dropped to 2-6 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett isn't happy. "It's insane to keep doing the same things over and over and expect something different," Pickett said of his...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Darren Waller News
The 2-4 Raiders will have to head down to New Orleans without the services of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller on Sunday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "... Waller will be inactive today vs. the Saints due to his hamstring injury, per source." Adding, "He’s close to being able to return, but not there quite yet."
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith
Legendary NFL running back Emmitt Smith celebrated a pretty cool anniversary this week. Smith, the league's all-time leading rusher, celebrated the anniversary of his record-breaking game, in which he broke Walter Payton's all-time rushing mark. It was a pretty special day. Smith continues to celebrate that special day with his...
Miyan Williams Has 2-Word Message For Ohio State Fans After Injury
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams had to exit this Saturday's game against Penn State due to an injury. Moments ago, he provided an update on his status. Williams posted the following message on Twitter: "All good." This is encouraging news for the Buckeyes. There wasn't much clarity on Williams'...
Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys
If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
NFL World Reacts To Bills Blockbuster Trade Rumor News
Are the Buffalo Bills about to get some more help on offense?. According to a report from Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Bills have made a call to New Orleans about star running back Alvin Kamara. The Bills made a run at Christian McCaffrey, according to reports, but the Carolina...
Look: Bizarre Penalty Call Is Going Viral On Sunday
An NFL referee's bizarre penalty call is going viral on social media on Sunday afternoon. A "Delay of Game" penalty was called on Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers. The Eagles defensive lineman was called for the penalty because what he...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Press Conference Answer
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 2-6 on the year and now have the worst record in the AFC after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles today. Naturally, head coach Mike Tomlin had some things to say afterwards, but he didn't say what some fans probably wanted him to say. Speaking to...
Former Ohio State Quarterback Not Happy With Ryan Day
It turns out Ohio State fans aren't the only ones frustrated with Ryan Day's play-calling this Saturday. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones called out the team's strategy on social media. During the second quarter, Jones tweeted, "Really not feeling this play calling right now Bucks." Jones called out the...
Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call
The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
NFL World Believes Head Coach Should Be Fired Today
Is Nathaniel Hackett coaching the final game of his Denver Broncos tenure on Sunday?. If most fans had their way, that would be the case. The Broncos are currently taking on the Jaguars in London. Denver is trailing Jacksonville after one quarter. Few teams, if any, have been more disappointing...
Jim Irsay Announces Clear Decision On Coach Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts are making a change at quarterback following a shaky start, but Jim Irsay isn't planning to follow with another significant shakeup. According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the owner said he hasn't considered firing head coach Frank Reich or general manager Chris Ballard despite a disappointing 3-3-1 record.
