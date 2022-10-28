Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Florida Dismissal News
It's been a rough season for the Florida Gators, who have fallen to 6-4 on the season and have suffered back-to-back losses in the last three weeks. But things are staying ugly with the dismissal of a player on Monday. According to GatorsOnline, Florida defensive lineman Brenton Cox has been...
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier sounded like a coach who is lost after losing to Georgia
In the three seasons before Billy Napier was hired as the Florida Gators’ head coach, when he was serving as the head coach at Louisiana, he lost just five games total. Napier has lost four games through eight games so far during his first season in Gainesville. Now, that...
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Auburn Speculation
There are a number of big name coaches that Auburn can pursue as their permanent replacement for Bryan Harsin at head coach. Among the most popular is the incomparable Deion Sanders. The Jackson State head coach has transformed the program from a middling program to a national powerhouse in just...
Red and Black
Injuries plague Georgia football in victory against Florida
The Georgia Bulldogs looked strong in the first half of the game against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, driving in 346 total yards and significantly limiting the Gators offense. And then the team took a huge hit in the second quarter. Following a tackle-for-loss on a second down, Georgia’s...
Florida and Georgia condemn antisemitic message projected onto TIAA Bank Field exterior after game
Florida and Georgia issued a joint statement on Sunday morning condemning an antisemitic message that was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field after the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over the Gators. The message positively referenced Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks earlier this month. The statement from the school not...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
247Sports
Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia
The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coach Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not there,’ 6 takeaways from 42-20 win over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart’s message in the aftermath of a 42-20 win over Florida was direct and sobering. “We have to keep getting better, like, we’re not there,” Smart said from the bowels of TIAA Bank Stadium after Georgia ran its record to 8-0. “People...
First Coast News
Trinity Christian star RB and Florida commit Treyaun Webb looks to lead Conquerors to 10th state championship
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Trinity Christian Conquerors are 8-0 and eyeing their 10th state championship. And if Treyaun Webb has anything to say about it…they'll be adding to their trophy case in December. But it hasn't always been easy for Webb on the football field. "Dealt with an...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
Antisemitic messages found outside UGA football game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tweets and videos show antisemitic messages that were spotted in Jacksonville outside of TIAA Bank Field, where the University of Georgia defeated the University of Florida on Saturday. In tweets and videos obtained by Channel 2 sister station Action News Jax, hateful messages are shown projected...
dawgnation.com
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett checks another box, first appointment as game captain
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stetson Bennett checked another box off in his storybook career, being named a game captain for the first time as Georgia gets ready to play Florida. Bennett, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday, was not among the 18 different players that were game captains during Georgia’s championship season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida fans upset about refs missing apparent offensive pass interference call on Georgia
Another day of college football, another day with some questionable officiating. Among the most intriguing calls on Saturday went down during the matchup between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs as one play that many thought should have been called offensive pass interference on Georgia was instead called defensive pass interference on Florida.
UGA, UF condemn antisemitic messages projected onto stadium after football game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement Sunday condemning an antisemitic message that appeared on buildings outside the stadium where the football teams played this weekend.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game
One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
fox5atlanta.com
A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville
The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida DB Jadarrius Perkins rips ball away from Georgia WR for highlight INT
Florida isn’t having many things go its away Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, but UF DB Jadarrius Perkins has a highlight play. In the second quarter, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was looking for Dominick Blaylock. The Georgia wideout got his hands on the ball first, but Perkins came away with the ball as they went to the ground.
