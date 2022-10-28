ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Florida Dismissal News

It's been a rough season for the Florida Gators, who have fallen to 6-4 on the season and have suffered back-to-back losses in the last three weeks. But things are staying ugly with the dismissal of a player on Monday. According to GatorsOnline, Florida defensive lineman Brenton Cox has been...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Auburn Speculation

There are a number of big name coaches that Auburn can pursue as their permanent replacement for Bryan Harsin at head coach. Among the most popular is the incomparable Deion Sanders. The Jackson State head coach has transformed the program from a middling program to a national powerhouse in just...
AUBURN, GA
Red and Black

Injuries plague Georgia football in victory against Florida

The Georgia Bulldogs looked strong in the first half of the game against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, driving in 346 total yards and significantly limiting the Gators offense. And then the team took a huge hit in the second quarter. Following a tackle-for-loss on a second down, Georgia’s...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia

The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida fans upset about refs missing apparent offensive pass interference call on Georgia

Another day of college football, another day with some questionable officiating. Among the most intriguing calls on Saturday went down during the matchup between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs as one play that many thought should have been called offensive pass interference on Georgia was instead called defensive pass interference on Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game

One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville

The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida DB Jadarrius Perkins rips ball away from Georgia WR for highlight INT

Florida isn’t having many things go its away Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, but UF DB Jadarrius Perkins has a highlight play. In the second quarter, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was looking for Dominick Blaylock. The Georgia wideout got his hands on the ball first, but Perkins came away with the ball as they went to the ground.
ATHENS, GA
