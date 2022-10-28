Read full article on original website
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
See Staten Island’s new painted Sanitation truck: A tribute to DSNY essential workers
New York, N.Y. -- Artists were challenged to showcase cleanliness, sustainability and New York’s Strongest --the 7,500 uniformed men and women who keep New York City clean, safe and healthy -- for the city Department of Sanitation’s newest Trucks of Art project. “Our collection trucks are a part...
City announces safety upgrades at more than 1,200 NYC intersections, including dozens on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Mayor Eric Adams and city Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on Sunday that the administration has completed safety upgrades at more than 1,200 intersections so far this year, including dozens across Staten Island. By the end of 2022, officials said they hope to...
Light the Shore Vigil at Midland Beach remembers 24 Staten Islanders lost to Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite the frigid temperature Saturday evening, dozens gathered for the Light the Shore Vigil, a candlelight ceremony in Midland Beach held to honor the lives lost to Hurricane Sandy 10 years after the storm changed Staten Island forever. The event, hosted by the Staten Island...
Best public middle schools in New York, according to Niche. See how Staten Island ranked.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings — including rankings for elementary, middle and high schools. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with...
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 30, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Larry Cronin, 78, a U.S. Navy veteran who lived on Staten Island for many years before moving to New Jersey, passed away on Thursday.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
NYC is seeking developers to build 150k square feet of space on Staten Island to house city offices and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City initiative meant to inject economic stimulus into the outer-boroughs has set its sights on the North Shore, and it’s coming with a large appetite. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced Wednesday that it wants to see building...
Mayor Adams unveils plan to electrify NYC schools for $4 billion
Mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative, called “Leading the Charge,” at Brooklyn's P.S. 5. The Adams administration has released a new plan that will make the construction of all new NYC schools completely electric and convert 100 existing schools to run on all-electric heating by 2030. [ more › ]
A decade of history, a storm’s legacy
The devastation that daylight revealed on Oct. 30, 2012 -- after Hurricane Sandy tore through Staten Island overnight -- remains heartbreaking for a borough that saw 24 lives lost and countless homes destroyed in the historic storm. As the scope of the damage revealed itself that day, it would be...
Smaller NY Wheel could still come to Staten Island, officials say — but the money’s not there yet
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island and city officials say a smaller version of the NY Wheel -- a project in the making for nearly a decade -- could still take shape on the St. George waterfront, but they aren’t hopeful the tourist attraction will ever come to fruition.
NBC New York
3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
Sandy, 10 years later. What’s changed? | From the editor
Maybe it’s because we lived Below the Boulevard just about all my life. We, The Weed People, as we were affectionately known, knew from floods. It was hardly unusual for autumn leaves to fall in neighborhoods on the other side of Hylan, while water from the Atlantic found its way into our backyard and basement.
Former crew members claim rats, asbestos fill S.I. Ferry purchased by Davidson and Jost, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Pete Davidson and Colin Jost may be in over their heads, according to ex-crew of the Staten Island Ferry vessel purchased by the SNL comedians and borough natives, the Daily News reported. The duo joined an investor group that purchased the retired boat from the city...
Want something done? Give it to a busy person! A local band leader lends musical expertise to Miss Staten Island Pageant: | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the...
Former NYC Transit President Sarah Feinburg assaulted in Manhattan: Reports
Finding Who You Are In New York
Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
New NYC public schools to be all-electric: 7 things to know about the $4 billion plan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — All new public schools in New York City will be all-electric under a new $4 billion plan to combat climate change, create healthier learning environments, improve air quality in communities disproportionately burdened by climate change and environmental injustice, and help develop the next generation’s green workforce.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
