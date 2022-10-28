ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

A decade of history, a storm’s legacy

The devastation that daylight revealed on Oct. 30, 2012 -- after Hurricane Sandy tore through Staten Island overnight -- remains heartbreaking for a borough that saw 24 lives lost and countless homes destroyed in the historic storm. As the scope of the damage revealed itself that day, it would be...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon

A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
QUEENS, NY
Want something done? Give it to a busy person! A local band leader lends musical expertise to Miss Staten Island Pageant: | Inside Out

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Finding Who You Are In New York

Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
