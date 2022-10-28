ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaleidoscope Hires Veteran Acquisitions Executive Josh Thomashow Ahead of AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
 2 days ago
Veteran acquisitions executive Josh Thomashow has joined the team of international sales outfit Kaleidoscope ahead of the American Film Market (AFM).

Thomashow, who previously had stints as VP of acquisitions at Cinedigm Entertainment and as executive director of acquisitions at Starz Entertainment/Anchor Bay, serve as head of acquisitions, on an exclusive basis at Kaleidoscope. He will be on the ground at AFM as part of the wider Kaleidoscope team.

Kaleidoscope has a range of titles it is representing at AFM including upcoming action-adventure, “Warchief” (pictured); WWII aerial thriller “Battle Over Britain”; “Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary”; the feature adaptation of hit West End musical, “Tomorrow Morning”; and “Doctor Who” documentary, “Doctor Who Am I,” which releases theatrically in the U.K. this weekend.

Spencer Pollard, CEO of Kaleidoscope, said: “I am thrilled Josh has agreed to join the team. We share similar ideologies, his experience fits perfectly, and he came highly recommended. After a very solid last three years of business for Kaleidoscope, seeing growth with our own SVOD channel and significant expansion with other SVOD and AVOD partners, we are looking to feed that part of the business with international growth of the Icon Film Channel. This will also coincide with an increase in our international sales, distribution, executive producing, financing business and our U.K. domestic distribution.”

Thomashow added: “I am beyond excited to join the Kaleidoscope team. Spencer has tremendous vision and has done an incredible job growing this dynamic company and branching out into new revenue streams and I cannot wait to begin acquiring titles to help feed that growth. Having got my start at Anchor Bay, and Spencer having acquired Anchor Bay U.K., I knew this was a great sign of things to come.”

