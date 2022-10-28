ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden recalls the moment that made him quit The Late Late Show

By Louis Chilton
 3 days ago

James Corden has opened up about the moment he decided to quit as the host of popular US talk show The Late Late Show .

The former Gavin & Stacey star announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the role in 2023.

In a new interview with The Times , Corden addressed the decision, which he said was made in order to spend more time with his wife, Julia, and his three children.

“I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood,” he said.

“Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer we drove down to France in a camper van, listening to Paul Simon’s Graceland , and everything about that summer is so big in my head. That was why I quit The Late Late Show in the end.”

After Corden and his family had to cancel last year’s summer holiday due to scheduling clashes with his work, he made the decision to leave the long-running TV series.

“When I told [11-year-old son] Max [about cancelling the holiday], he looked so sad , and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we’ve only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates. Six if we’re lucky .

“I knew I just couldn’t do that again. So that’s why I quit,” he added.

Corden was recently embroiled in a controversy after restauranteur Keith McNally wrote on Instagram that The Late Late Show host was banned from his restaurant Balthazar for allegedly being rude to staff .

McNally later wrote that the ban had been rescinded after Corden phoned him and apologised .

However, Corden subsequently claimed that he “hadn’t done anything wrong, on any level”.

Comments / 33

Don the Con Liberator
2d ago

So your finally starting to feel the heat from those kitchens you disrespected and now turning tail and hide…..great!

Reply
9
Heidi Frezquez
3d ago

Actors/actresses are ALWAYS acting. James Corden puts on a good performance as a decent human being.

Reply
8
