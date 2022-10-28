Read full article on original website
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County to hold paper shredding day Nov. 5
CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County residents are invited to the Essex County Paper Shredding Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove. “Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day and Computer...
essexnewsdaily.com
LaPurta family wins best group costume at Oct. 22 Strut Your Mutt
NEWARK, NJ — The LaPurta family, center, of Bloomfield, and their dog, Luyla, win first place in the group costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Branch Brook Dog Park in Newark on Saturday, Oct. 22. They were dressed as Pokemon characters. With them are, from left, Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Chief of Staff M. Teresa Ruiz, Newark North Ward Councilman and Essex County citizen services Director Anibal Ramos, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., and Newark Councilman Luis Quintana.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange man takes home a ‘most creative’ prize from Strut Your Mutt
CALDWELL, NJ — Fred Zorn, center, of West Orange, and his dog, Zander, win second place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Grover Cleveland Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. Zander was dressed in a knitted dragon costume. With them is Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
njurbannews.com
Black Men Read Day at Camden Elementary School
My Very Own Library (MVOL) kicked off its Black Men Read Day at Camden Elementary School on Oct. 20. Principal Samuel Garrison of Camden Street Elementary School was joined by Newark Public School’s Superintendent Roger León, Deputy Superintendent Nicole T. Johnson, Board member Hasani Council, Mayor Ras J. Baraka of Newark, Duane Davis, National Director of MVOL, University of Chicago, and other honorable guests to join men from the community to read to elementary school students.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange mayoral candidates duke it out in debate
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Pleasant Valley Civic Association held a West Orange mayoral candidates forum on Sunday, Oct. 23, at B’nai Shalom in West Orange. The event featured the town’s four mayoral candidates — former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford — answering questions submitted by residents.
essexnewsdaily.com
All RWJBarnabas Health facilities earn Most Wired recognition
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has released its Digital Health Most Wired Survey results for 2022, recognizing all RWJBarnabas Health facilities with Most Wired status. Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by CHIME, RWJBarnabas Health ranked above peers in categories such as...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Thousands Lined UP For Trenton Police Annual Trunk Or Treat
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police held its annual truck or treat at Trenton Police headquarters on North Clinton Ave. Thousands of children lined up from the police parking lot extending around the building on to North Clinton Ave. Hawks towing came in third place for best Trunk, coming in second place was The Department of Health, coming in the first place; Trenton Department of Recreation for the second time in a row. Tamika Veal a Trenton Police Detective with community affairs, said in a video interview They brought the children out tonight and celebrated with the community and were able to give out 500 hot meals to kids from the Trenton area soup kitchen, This was the 8th year of Truck or Treat Veal says it continues to get bigger and better every year stay tuned for next year.
essexnewsdaily.com
41 fugitives arrested in Essex County warrant sweep
NEWARK, NJ — On Oct. 24, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced the capture of 41 fugitives wanted for outstanding arrest warrants in Essex County. The fugitives were arrested on felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, and 12 have alleged gang affiliations.
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College announce merger plans
BLOOMFIELD / MONTCLAIR, NJ — Bloomfield College and Montclair State University announced on Oct. 26 that the presidents of each institution have been authorized by their boards of trustees to sign an agreement and plan of merger. This document sets forth the terms and conditions under which the two institutions will merge, and advances plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield swears in 16 police officers, promotes others
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety held a police promotion and swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Bloomfield. During the ceremony, Daniel Niekrasz was promoted to lieutenant, and Gemner Rosales, Anthony Piccinno, Ray Diaz and Donald Grey were each promoted to sergeant. Additionally, 16 new officers were sworn in.
Days of devastation: Remembering Superstorm Sandy in Hudson County 10 years later
Keith Weaver chuckles at the mental picture he’s stored, a picture that he might find hard to believe if he hadn’t been there to manage the desperate-times-call-for-desperate-measures rescue. The Bayonne fire chief was the city’s Office of Emergency Management coordinator when Superstorm Sandy slammed the city 10 years...
Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ
MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
Alert mom flags cops about missing girl, 12, on Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday. The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came […]
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
essexnewsdaily.com
Oct. 19 fire destroys four homes on Amherst Street in East Orange
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Oct. 19, a fire damaged multiple buildings on Amherst Street near Central Avenue in East Orange. According to East Orange public information officer Connie Jackson, the four-alarm fire broke out at approximately 4:18 a.m. at 135 Amherst St. and quickly spread to three neighboring houses: 131, 137 and 139 Amherst St.
thepositivecommunity.com
Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
