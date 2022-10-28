Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Former Miss Rhode Island convicted of lying to get into Florida ICE detention center
MIAMI — A former Miss America competitor and Florida city commissioner has pleaded guilty to a handful of federal charges for her attempts in 2021 to visit her romantic partner in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said...
Texas man sentenced for investment scheme that cost West Virginia woman $375k
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Texas man was sentenced on Friday for his involvement in an investment scheme. The Department of Justice says that 68-year-old Leonard Kern, of Plano, Texas, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release for obstruction of justice. They say Kern was involved in a scheme that cost […]
GoLocalProv
Former Chief of Staff to RI Gov & Owner of Failed Eatery Is Consultant to Election Denier Kari Lake
Ed Morabito is a senior advisor to the Republican candidate for the governorship of Arizona, Kari Lake. She is on record denying that President Joe Biden won the presidential election — the former TV host believes Donald Trump won in 2020. Prior to working for Lake, Morabito and his...
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
Kalus faces new questions about police report, lawsuit from years in Illinois
The GOP gubernatorial nominee was involved in a 2019 police report filed with the Chicago Police Department.
wgbh.org
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
Possible new minimum sentence for former cop
Former Big Island police officer Albert Pacheco, who's serving time for murdering his wife 20 years ago could get an early release. The murdered woman's daughter is speaking out saying any reduction of Pacheco's sentence would be an injustice.
fallriverreporter.com
Due to video surveillance, Taunton man accused of stealing Amazon package, attempting to break into home
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after police responded to a report of a subject attempting to gain entry into a local home and, after failing to do so, stealing a package from the porch. According to Freetown Police Lieutenant Steven Abbot, 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian,...
Investigation links RI House speaker’s aide to mob associate, marijuana operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On a sunny Tuesday morning a few days after Christmas in 2020, a man wearing a dark hoodie drove into the upper lot of the R.I. State House and parked his gray SUV. He hopped out of the car, pulled up his hood and walked...
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
Advocates say law must change after probe links RI Speaker’s aide to mob associate
House Speaker JoeShekarchi said he was "displayed by the allegation contained" in Target 12's investigation.
therealdeal.com
Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme
It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
Drug take back events being held in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This is the weekend when Rhode Islanders can return unused and unwanted prescription drugs to police departments and other locations in the region. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration holds the event once in the fall, on Saturday, and once in the spring. According to the DEA, last April there were 41 […]
23 arrested, 74,000 pills confiscated in massive North Shore drug raid
Authorities also seized a pill press and bags with about three to four kilograms of suspected powdered fentanyl. Following the execution of a number of federal warrants Tuesday, 23 people are charged with trafficking counterfeit prescription pills in connection with a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization. Authorities also seized more...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
Biker gang member gets 50 years in prison for fatal Sansom Park stabbing
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A member of an outlaw biker gang was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murder and other charges in relation to a fatal stabbing in Sansom Park.Nathaniel David McCurdy, 37, a member of the Pagans biker gang, was convicted of killing Christopher Johnson, 29, at a Sansom Park bar in Oct. 2020. McCurdy mistakenly believed that Johnson was a member of the Hell's Angels, a rival gang.McCurdy was given the following sentences by District Judge Elizabeth Beach:Three counts of engaging in organized crime; one 50-year sentence, two 20-year sentencesMurder;...
NECN
Woman Facing Charges After I-95 Crash in Seabrook, NH, Near Mass. State Line
A 30-year-old woman is facing charges after she crashed her pickup truck overnight on Interstate 95 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, near the Massachusetts state line, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, Samantha Famolare was driving with a suspended license when she crashed her Chevrolet Silverado on I-95 south around 3:04 a.m. Sunday.
WMTW
Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing commits $9.5 million to expand legal services resources for housing stability￼
Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Secretary Josh Saal announced today that the State has committed $9.5 million in federal funds to expand legal services to support individuals and households experiencing housing insecurity across the state. “All Rhode Islanders, regardless of their financial situations, deserve a shot...
