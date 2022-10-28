ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
rewind1051.com

Fatal crash under investigation near Charlottesville

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened last weekend in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller said the accident occurred just before nine o’clock Sunday on Interstate 64 near Charlottesville. A 2004 Lexus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

North Carolina man arrested for fatal shooting on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 23 near the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers responded to the area of Lucky Blue’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Shopping cart killer due in court today

Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on Route 60 in Amherst County cleared

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 60 in Amherst County near Coffeytown Road has closed several lanes, according to VDOT. Authorities say as of 5:35 a.m., all east and west lanes are closed. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Route...
NBC 29 News

New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

HFD responds to house fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Market Street on Saturday evening. They say they received the call around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were visible. About 25 firefighters worked to get the incident under control. A section of East...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County homicide victim identified

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
WHSV

Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

ACPS to increase pay for bus drivers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Education Association got what it wanted: higher pay for bus drivers. The Albemarle County School Board voted to raise bus driver pay to $21.50 an hour, with the goal of attracting more drivers. "Yes, very very happy with the school board on...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Former FCCW employee facing charges

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville Fire Department says goodbye to Chief Smith

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Fire Department said goodbye to Fire Chief Hezedean Smith at the annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony on Thursday. Smith is taking a position in Florida. Smith noted the initiatives he started as the first African-American fire chief in CFD history. He said the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy