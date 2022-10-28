Read full article on original website
Rdone
2d ago
to be bought up as second homes for those that vacation in CDA, and in the meantime leaves hundreds more without affordable housing options. Pure GREED!
Reply
9
bobbie nelmar
2d ago
The out of staters are sure destroying our town. What do they care. Their here for the money. also the people that OK this stuff, well what you bet their not from Idaho ether.
Reply
6
Kriss Hassebrock
2d ago
oh boy, let's clutter our beautiful little town with more high-rise condominiums 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
Reply
5
Related
Housing availability up in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
Downtown Spokane sculpture vandalized
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One of downtown Spokane's sculptures was vandalized this week. Spokane Arts executive director Melissa Huggins confirmed in a Twitter post on Friday the giant copper sculpture was vandalized. The sculpture is located by the corner of Howard and Main in downtown Spokane. On her post,...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene School District looking to approve two levies in March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve not one, but two levies in March, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. During a special meeting Friday morning, members of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees unanimously voted...
KHQ Right Now
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's boathouse arrives at its final destination after 8-hour journey
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's new boathouse is in place at the Third Street docks next to Tubbs Hill, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Now, all it needs is a boat, which is expected by year's end. "It's a practical...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vera Water and Power reports ‘significant’ power outage impacting customers in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Vera Water and Power reported a “significant” power outage impacting a large portion of the utility’s customers Friday morning. The service said the outage is the result of a substation issue, and crews are on site assessing the situation. FOX28 Spokane©
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
FOX 28 Spokane
Parking payments via mobile app will include transaction fee
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Spokane will begin charging drivers who pay for parking via the ParkMobile app a 35-cent transaction fee per session. In a release, Parking Services explain the department suffered a $3.9 million loss in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The department is self-funded and is not covered by taxpayer dollars, relying on on-street parking, commercial permits, reservations, residential, and violation fees for revenue. The department is responsible for hardware, technology infrastructure, system management, enforcement, and neighborhood parking complaint responses and relies on that revenue to maintain staff and operations.
Shoshone News Press
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
East Central businesses speak on I-90 homeless camp impact on neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — East Central businesses, homeowners, neighborhood council representatives and county officials each had different stories to tell about living and working near the I-90 homeless encampment at a press conference Wednesday. While their stories were different, their hopes were the same. The growing homeless encampment in their...
Spokane City Council officially terminates contract with Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council officially declared an a civil emergency during a special session on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, the council also officially ended its contract with the Guardians Foundation. The Salvation Army will now be responsible for operating the Trent Resource and Assistance Center...
13 haunted places in downtown Spokane you can visit
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library has created a list of 13 mysterious historic places in Spokane that may be haunted. You can visit any of the 13 haunted buildings in any order, if you dare! The list includes Spokane Public Library Stories based on newspaper accounts and the books of Chet Caskey. It was updated in 2020 by Eva Silverstone and Vanessa Strange.
It’s that time of the season: Mt. Spokane ski swap ready to roll this Saturday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It is that time of the season: the legendary Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap returns this weekend to the Spokane Fair and Expo Center. Whether you're shopping for yourself, your kids or just seeing what the swap is all about, there will be something for everybody. The ski swap is the largest winter gear sales event in Spokane. People can shop from more than 25,000 items.
Car crash sparks fire near downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire crews responded to a car crash on North Monroe and East Boone Avenue Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. According to Spokane Fire Department officials, a car crashed into a telephone pole, trapping two victims and caused the telephone pole to catch on fire.
Spokane’s Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
The state's largest encampment, home to nearly 450 people, began as a protest but has become a microcosm of housing and homelessness issues nationwide.
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
Sixth annual 3Cs Holiday Craft Faire taking place this week in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Holiday craft season is upon us, and so is the 3Cs (Cancer and Community Charities) sixth annual Holiday Craft Faire, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The fair will be at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds from noon to 6 p.m. Friday...
Spokane County ballot tracking now available
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ballot tracking is available to Spokane County voters. After ballots have been submitted, voters can go visit VoteWa.gov to track their ballots. Voters can just type in their name and date of birth into the prompt to see the status of their ballot. The website...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 9