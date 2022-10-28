BALTIMORE -- A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a home in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to the home to investigate a report of a cutting in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road a little after 7:30 p.m., police said.That's when they found the injured man, according to authorities.Medics also responded to the cutting and performed CPR on the injured individual, police said.That person was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO