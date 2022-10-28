Read full article on original website
Beth Osborne
3d ago
Hope they put him under the jail ! This man should not be on the streets....I know the victim & he's a sweet man..... Hope he rot's in hell for what he did!!
Reply
9
Night Owl
2d ago
Who remembers the good old days when the news media used to publish the full story of an incident? In this new media order, the police can't reveal anything but the crime that was committed, and the charges.
Reply
4
Robert Turnbull
2d ago
Sick people still in this world. I'm Glad they charged the man and locked him up. Now we will have to wait & see what the Justice System does? Innocent until proven Guilty. Please always Remember that, before jumping to Conclusions. Great Job to our State Troopers, for Helping keep our Community Safe. I say Thank you.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
Dover Police Searching for Suspect in Overnight Home Burglary
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a home early Monday morning. According to police, a woman was asleep in the home in the 100 block of Old Forge Drive and woke shortly before 3:30 am to a man standing in her bedroom doorway. Police said she alerted her husband who called 911 and left the home with his wife and children to wait for police.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney. Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street. The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at...
60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 60-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old victim in Newark early Thursday morning. The Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam, who had beaten his victim in the area of Otts Chapel Road at around 1:20 am. “Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body,” the Newark Police Department said. “The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” He was The post 60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found shot inside car in Kensington dies at hospital: Police
Police say the 30-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
Baltimore County police identify 24-year-old man shot at Exxon gas station
BALTIMORE -- A shooting at an Exxon gas station killed a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore County Police. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Baltimore County patrol officers responded to the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard and found a man in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim, Malik Baker, was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The Baltimore County Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about this homicide or the individual(s) responsible, to please call 410-307-2020.Information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland or the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH.
Police: 6 people shot outside nightclub in Northern Liberties
Police say six people were shot outside Trilogy Nightclub in Northern Liberties.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man on Felony Drug Charges After Vehicle Pursuit
Delaware State Police have arrested 35-year-old Antwan Douglas of Berlin, Maryland on felony drug charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 12:37 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a brown Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Pigeon...
Police: Car crash in Baltimore County could be linked to a shooting
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive, and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road.
One man stabbed to death inside Northwest Baltimore home, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a home in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to the home to investigate a report of a cutting in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road a little after 7:30 p.m., police said.That's when they found the injured man, according to authorities.Medics also responded to the cutting and performed CPR on the injured individual, police said.That person was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Second man charged in killing of Atlantic City woman
A Millville man is now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City woman in August. Quamel Schaffer, 30, is the second man jailed in Malikah McLaughlin’s killing.
South Jersey Man Attempted To Hire Inmate To Kill Lead Investigator In His Murder Case: Report
A South Jersey man tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill the lead investigator in his murder case, NJ Advance Media reported. Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, also wanted to kill another random woman to cast doubt on charges that he murdered a co-worker, the outlet said, citing court documents.
N.J. woman freed as she awaits trial for allegedly driving car into crowd, hitting 3 teens
A woman charged with attempted murder after she allegedly ran over three teenagers following a melee at an apartment complex in Gloucester County has been ordered released from jail pending trial. A judge ordered Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green’s release with various conditions, including home detention, on Friday. Rodriguez-Green, 20, of...
Angry Mom Who Plowed Car into 3 Teens in Glassboro, NJ, Released From Jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
abc27.com
One person shot in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was involved in a shooting that took place in York on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to York City police, the shooting took place on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The condition of the person is unknown at this time. No...
NBC Philadelphia
6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say
Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
WDEL 1150AM
Man convicted of murdering teen girl in Oct. 2020
It was a murder that rocked the Newark community: a 17-year-old was lured, according to prosecutors, then was fatally beaten with a baseball bat by people she trusted. Thursday, Noah Sharp, who was 19 at the time of his arrest in 2020, was found guilty for the murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.
Reading Driver Shot In Face Over Road Rage Incident, Police Say
A teen in Reading was hospitalized after an enraged driver shot him in the face, according to authorities. The 18-year-old was driving near the intersection of 6th and Spring streets just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, when another driver pulled up next to him and opened fire, Reading police said.
Deputy charged with selling guns, including 2 used in shooting near Roxborough High: Court documents
Court documents say two of the firearms Samir Ahmad sold on October 13 were traced by law enforcement as being used in a deadly ambush shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School two weeks earlier.
fox29.com
Man found shot dead inside car on Kensington Street Sunday morning, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot to death inside in his car Sunday morning. The victim was found shot in the head when police responded to the 3100 block of Hartville Street just before 7 a.m. Police say he was inside a car,...
Drive-By Nightclub Shooting Leaves Seven Hurt In Philadelphia: Report
Six women and a man were hurt in a drive-by shooting outside of a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday, Oct. 30, 6abc says. Someone opened fire from a vehicle at North 6th and Spring Garden streets around 3:30 a.m., the outlet said citing police. One person was reportedly critical. This is...
Comments / 5