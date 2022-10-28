Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Spice Girls singer Mel B calls out Victoria's husband David Beckham, here’s why
Former Spice Girls Mel B (Scary) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) have had a long-standing tense friendship, and Mel has now come out to criticise Victoria's football star husband, David. The history of their friendship. According to the Irish Mirror, the problems apparently began between the two when Victoria was unable...
Victoria Beckham slammed by fans over 11-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' outfit
Victoria Beckham has been slammed by fans over her 11-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ outfit. Victoria and husband David Beckham headed to Paris alongside their youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, for the launch of the fashion designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, in which Harper wore a gorgeous black full-length gown.
TODAY.com
Victoria Beckham says husband waiting 14 hours in line for the queen ‘meant so much'
One of the mourners who waited more than 12 hours in line to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London last month was David Beckham, whose wife said Thursday that the experience "meant so much" to the retired soccer legend. Fashion mogul Victoria Beckham told Savannah...
In Style
Rihanna Made Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Return in Glamorous Style
Everyone's favorite bad gal is back to work — and in full force. Within a matter of weeks, Rihanna, who recently became a first-time mom, announced that she would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl, teased new music, and, just yesterday, she returned to the red carpet in her signature over-the-top aesthetic with a glamorous twist.
Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos
Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Pink Crop Top And Skirt In These Behind-The-Scenes Pictures
Gwen Stefani proved yet again that pink is her color in a sparkle-adorned, sultry and Studio 54-esque get-up! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, 53, share behind-the-scenes pics from The Voice with her 14.7 million Instagram followers, and also showed off several punky and glam outfits. In the photo collection...
Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
We Still Haven’t Recovered From The Pink Tulle Gown Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Kaley Cuoco has been wowing us more and more every time we see her on the red carpet. The blonde babe is an underrated style queen and we love to see her glam looks. And when we saw the pink tulle gown she wore on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, our...
Olivia Wilde Now Says Florence Pugh Had ‘A Really Wise Comment’ About The Alleged Feud Drama
Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde discusses the "wise" comment that Florence Pugh made.
Katy Perry’s Husbands: Everything On Her Orlando Bloom Engagement & Russell Brand Marriage
She us currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. She was once married to actor/comedian Russell Brand. Katy and Orlando share daughter, Daisy, 2, together. Katy Perry, 37, may be one of the most famous pop singers in the world, but she’s also led a pretty interesting romantic life. The talented star is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, 45, with whom she shares her two-year-old daughter Daisy, and was once married to actor and comedian Russell Brand, 47. Both romances made many headlines over the years and Katy wasn’t shy about sharing her feelings on them on both social media and in interviews.
Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis
Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wear Matching Looks at Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Runway Show
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the many stars who attended Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 runway show in San Marino, California. The couple attended the designer’s first West Coast fashion show on Thursday night wearing matching looks, with Lopez wearing a black and white pinstripe wrap dress with a black hat and Affleck wearing a black wool suit.
Stepdad Love! Ben Affleck Hugs Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme As Newlyweds Arrive Back In L.A.
Ben Affleck has fully embraced his role as stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez's kids. The actor was photographed giving stepchild Emme a big hug after touching down in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 9, following a family trip to Miami. Article continues below advertisement. In photos, proud papa Ben is...
Kim Kardashian morphs into Mystique from 'X-Men' for Halloween
Kim Kardashian transformed into "X-Men"'s Mystique for Halloween -- and mistakenly showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday party in costume.
Giddy Up! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Teen Emme Shopping For Halloween
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting their teen Emme ready for Halloween! On Saturday, October 22, the newlyweds stepped out with the 14-year-old to shop in Los Angeles for some country western inspired looks, presumably for the spooky holiday on the horizon. Article continues below advertisement. The family seemed...
Henry Cavill Loves Love! A Look Into His Dating History
Henry Cavill's filmography includes a slew of famous onscreen love interests, but unlike many stars in Hollywood, Cavill has never been romantically linked to any of his costars. In fact, Cavill tends to date people who don't share the same profession as him. The "Justice League" star has also made it known that he isn't in the business of fooling around either.
Taylor Swift Transforms into Sparkly Cinderella in Star-Studded 'Bejeweled' Music Video — Watch
Swifties were gifted with a magical treat when the clock struck 12 a.m. overnight!. "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift's second video from Midnights, dropped in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the singer-songwriter's "twist on a Cinderella story" has a little of everything. "I want[ed] to make a video that was...
Ryan Murphy Revealed That The Original "Glee" Pilot Script Had Mr. Schue Written As A “Crystal Meth Addict,” And Justin Timberlake Was Supposed To Play Him
"I went to the gym and I was in a towel, and a guy went up and handed me a script and he said, ‘I had a feeling you were in show choir; am I right?’"
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0