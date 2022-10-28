ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spice Girls singer Mel B calls out Victoria's husband David Beckham, here’s why

Former Spice Girls Mel B (Scary) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) have had a long-standing tense friendship, and Mel has now come out to criticise Victoria's football star husband, David. The history of their friendship. According to the Irish Mirror, the problems apparently began between the two when Victoria was unable...
Victoria Beckham slammed by fans over 11-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' outfit

Victoria Beckham has been slammed by fans over her 11-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ outfit. Victoria and husband David Beckham headed to Paris alongside their youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, for the launch of the fashion designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, in which Harper wore a gorgeous black full-length gown.
Rihanna Made Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Return in Glamorous Style

Everyone's favorite bad gal is back to work — and in full force. Within a matter of weeks, Rihanna, who recently became a first-time mom, announced that she would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl, teased new music, and, just yesterday, she returned to the red carpet in her signature over-the-top aesthetic with a glamorous twist.
Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos

Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
Katy Perry’s Husbands: Everything On Her Orlando Bloom Engagement & Russell Brand Marriage

She us currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. She was once married to actor/comedian Russell Brand. Katy and Orlando share daughter, Daisy, 2, together. Katy Perry, 37, may be one of the most famous pop singers in the world, but she’s also led a pretty interesting romantic life. The talented star is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, 45, with whom she shares her two-year-old daughter Daisy, and was once married to actor and comedian Russell Brand, 47. Both romances made many headlines over the years and Katy wasn’t shy about sharing her feelings on them on both social media and in interviews.
Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
Henry Cavill Loves Love! A Look Into His Dating History

Henry Cavill's filmography includes a slew of famous onscreen love interests, but unlike many stars in Hollywood, Cavill has never been romantically linked to any of his costars. In fact, Cavill tends to date people who don't share the same profession as him. The "Justice League" star has also made it known that he isn't in the business of fooling around either.
