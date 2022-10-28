ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Louisa Swain building is dedicated in the Equality State

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Officials came together on Thursday to celebrate a building opening and the reason we are called the “Equality State.”. State and municipal officials recognized the Louisa Swain federal building with a ceremony. Today, they dedicated the Louisa Swain federal building and celebrated not...
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

Top Colorado Republican lawmaker dies suddenly at 55

A leading Colorado lawmaker died suddenly on Sunday, his fellow Republicans announced. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, a state representative from Loveland, died at his home in the early morning, an aide said in an email. A cause of death was not immediately given, but McKean had just turned 55...
COLORADO STATE
thecheyennepost.com

The University of Dubuque Honors Cheyenne Alumni at Homecoming

Seven University of Dubuque alumni were honored at Homecoming Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, during the 2022 Alumni Awards Ceremony in Babka Theatre, Heritage Center. Honorees were also recognized during halftime of the football game against Luther College on Chalmers Field. The distinguished alumni honored were Suzanne (Luck) Preiss (C’72) and...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Friday’s Work Session: Affordable Housing Task Force

The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, October 28, 2022, at noon in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.). The purpose of this work session is to receive a presentation and recommendations from the Affordable Housing Task Force. The meeting is available...
capcity.news

Cheyenne City Council discusses building of new firehouses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council has looked at several resolutions regarding the building of new firehouses in the city. Both resolutions were approved during the meeting last night. The first of these resolutions would be to convert 2.9 acres of the Dutcher Ball Field Property to a...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?

I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months

The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Another Candidate Drops Out of School Board Race

A second candidate for Laramie County School District #1 board of trustees has withdrawn from the 2022 General Election after ballots were printed. Melissa Theriault, candidate for Area 3 representative, sent written notice of withdrawal to the County Clerk’s office late Monday, Oct. 24. Joe Plowman, candidate for LCSD1...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
High School Volleyball PRO

Cheyenne, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Laramie High School volleyball team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on October 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
K99

Did You Know That Loveland has a Discount Liquidation Store?

If you are on social media, chances are that you've heard about these liquidation stores where you can buy pretty much anything that you would buy from Amazon, Target, and other stores as deep discounts. About a month ago, we took a trip down to one of these liquidation stores...
LOVELAND, CO
