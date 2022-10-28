right change in leadership and 500 murders in Philadelphia the rest all over the commonwealth of Pennsylvania thats 2000 by your numbers 20 percent of murders in Philadelphia and 80 percent all over rest of the state. Republicans have majorities in the house and senate have they done anything to help the governor and AG. if they have what was that help? The AG has been going after ghost guns. yeah I believe he went after bad priests too. So suddenly the not wanting to spend money Republicans will hire more cops, build more prisons, hire more court personnel to work for for judges, more probation and parole officers. And what to do with prisoners who serve their time and end up back in society.
I don't know this guy and I'm not going to pick him if i don't know him Kensington avenue is a mess all them zombies down there just put anybody in dangerous condition s the Hispanic lady the runs that district done set us all up for a fall just look at Kensington avenue now and now this same city council leader lady wants to run for mayor's office stop putting people in office that do nothing for you pick people you see doing their jobs stop overloading our office with trash cuz that's all they're going to be and that's where our problems are coming from
let me tell you something Josh Shapiro does his job every time you look in the news he's locking somebody up he can't control the homicide he has his own jobs that he has to do but if Josh got the seat of being a governor and then he could give more commands out what to do and what he wants done with the city of Philadelphia and other surrounding Pennsylvania counties when I vote for the Hispanic man that I see you on this paper I do not know him and I don't care if he was in a little small office he didn't have the high power place that Josh had I'm going with Josh Superio
