[The following was originally published in our sister publication, The Stranger, in Seattle.—eds]. On a recent cold and wet weekday morning, I decided to do my day's writing on the sheltered patio of a local cafe. Tea in hand, I opened my laptop and settled into work. But instead of writing, my mind began to pleasantly wander. I thoughtfully considered the crisp chill of the air, pondered the mossy smell from the much-needed rain, and studied the people out on the patio with me. I stared into the gray sky and felt something I don’t often feel in the middle of a weekday—a sense of deep gratitude.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO