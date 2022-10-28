Read full article on original website
Some Random Thoughts Coming Off Husky Bye Week
Observations, a little daydreaming, some trends and plenty of insight.
nbcrightnow.com
Analysis: You think these Huskies put up points? UW’s 103-year-old bar is a whole lot higher
Consider the perspective. Through eight games, Washington (6-2) is perhaps college football’s most improved offense — ranking first in the nation in passing (379.3 yards per game), first in plays of 10 yards or more (155), third in first downs (27.9 per game), fifth in third down conversions (53.57%), sixth in turnovers lost (5), seventh in total offense (508.5 yards per game), seventh in pass touchdowns (22), 12th in scoring (40.4 points per game), 14th in sacks allowed (0.88 per game), 18th in time of possession (32:20.88) and 19th in pass efficiency rating (158.09).
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Woodinville, WA
Woodinville is where wine lovers from all over the world gather to taste the best wines in Washington and discover new favorites. The city is part of the Seattle metropolitan area and is situated in King County. It's known for its quiet and rural atmosphere, but it's also home to...
KHQ Right Now
Whitworth's Jaedyn Prewitt throws four TDs in blowout win against Puget Sound 59-0
Jaedyn Prewitt made just his second start of 2022 on Saturday, but it’s still been a long season. Gifted a second senior year thanks to having one autumn wiped out by COVID-19, Prewitt was displaced as Whitworth’s starter at quarterback after the Pirates’ season-opening loss. When his replacement suffered a broken ankle five games later, Prewitt wasn’t available for relief, having sustained a concussion in practice days earlier. He remained out a week ago when Whitworth had to turn to a fourth-stringer up from the JV team.
The Portland Mercury
The Future of Coffee Looks Psychedelic 🍄 ☕️
[The following was originally published in our sister publication, The Stranger, in Seattle.—eds]. On a recent cold and wet weekday morning, I decided to do my day's writing on the sheltered patio of a local cafe. Tea in hand, I opened my laptop and settled into work. But instead of writing, my mind began to pleasantly wander. I thoughtfully considered the crisp chill of the air, pondered the mossy smell from the much-needed rain, and studied the people out on the patio with me. I stared into the gray sky and felt something I don’t often feel in the middle of a weekday—a sense of deep gratitude.
Renters are gaining the upper hand in Burien
Renters in Burien are gaining ground and both Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of the Gee and Ursula Show, have mixed feelings about it. The Burien City Council added some new rental housing protections recently, with new rules tightening safeguards for renters so they can’t get evicted without reason. The council also requires 120 days’ notice for rent hikes over 3% and 180 days for increases over 10%.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween
SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
myeverettnews.com
After Hurdles And Challenges Everett’s 8th Retail Marijuana Store Opens Today
Back in October of 2020 the Everett City Council voted to increase the number of retail marijuana stores within the city limits from five to eight. The State of Washington has authorized ten stores for Everett, but the city council has never been comfortable with that number. In 2020 Hashtag...
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
#4ThePeople: Watch Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley’s Town Hall discussion in Seattle on 4 News Now
SEATTLE — In Washington, the race for U.S. Senate is being closely watched. Republican Tiffany Smiley is taking on Democratic Incumbent Patty Murray for a seat in the U.S. Senate. They will be holding a discussion in a Seattle Town Hall on Sunday where they will discuss topics that matter most to you. The Town Hall is at 5 p.m....
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
seattlerefined.com
Tat's Deli slings legit East Coast cheesesteaks in Seattle
On the East Coast (and yes, plenty of other parts of the country too), delis are often institutions, part of the very fabric of a city. "There's Jewish delis, there's standard East Coast cheesesteak shops, there's mom-and-pop sub shops, or hoagie shops they call them there. So, there's tons of different deli experiences there," explained Brian Tatman, a native of the Philadelphia-area and owner of Tat's Delicatessen.
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
KHQ Right Now
Steven Gray retires from pro career to make difference as athletic director at tribal school
Steven Gray was so certain he would return for another professional basketball season in Greece that he left many of his belongings at his in-season apartment. That was still Gray’s intention when he went on vacation this summer. The former Gonzaga standout guard had thrown his name in for the athletic director position at Muckleshoot Tribal School in Auburn, Washington, but he didn’t think he had much of a chance.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Snoho, Sky, Snoqualmie Opening For Coho
With returns coming in above expectations, anglers will have a chance to fish for coho salmon on the Snohomish, Skykomish, and Snoqualmie rivers beginning Saturday, Oct. 29. Concerns over continued low returns in recent years have restricted late-fall salmon fisheries in the Snohomish River system, but in-season updates so far indicate that enough coho salmon are returning to these rivers in 2022 to support a limited recreational fishery.
Tri-City Herald
Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday
A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
