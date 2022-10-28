ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

$2,500 reward offered for tips in case of missing 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDc4H_0iqKefLs00

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) -- Ann Arbor Police are searching for a teenage girl who hasn't been seen by her family for a couple of days.

Samyah Nundley, age 14, went missing at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, after she left a note talking about self harm, according to police.

On Friday, Crime Stoppers of Michigan it's offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the teen's location.

It is not known what she was wearing, and no other details were released.

Anyone who has seen Nundley, or who may know of her whereabouts, is asked to help her family by making a 100% anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP (800-773-2587). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online HERE or the free P3 mobile app.

More on today's top stories:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

One woman in jail after alleged car chase and shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One woman is in jail after allegedly shooting at someone’s car while chasing them in a vehicle. Lansing Police told News 10 that the incident happened around 9:45 Saturday night on E. Jolly Road a woman called 911 claiming she was being chased by another vehicle and was shot at.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy