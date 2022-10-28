$2,500 reward offered for tips in case of missing 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) -- Ann Arbor Police are searching for a teenage girl who hasn't been seen by her family for a couple of days.

Samyah Nundley, age 14, went missing at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, after she left a note talking about self harm, according to police.

On Friday, Crime Stoppers of Michigan it's offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the teen's location.

It is not known what she was wearing, and no other details were released.

Anyone who has seen Nundley, or who may know of her whereabouts, is asked to help her family by making a 100% anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP (800-773-2587). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online HERE or the free P3 mobile app.

