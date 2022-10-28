ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Daily South

12 Lesser-Known Southern Destinations Our Editors Can't Wait To Visit In 2023

The holidays are right around the corner, and that means it won't be long before we're ringing in the start of another new year. While you're setting your intentions and making resolutions for 2023, go ahead and add "travel more" to your list of to-dos. Let 2023 be a year of exploration and start right in your own backyard. From snow-capped mountains and rolling pastures to white-sand beaches and winding rivers, the South is filled with postcard-worthy destinations just waiting to be discovered. The best thing about traveling in the South? You don't have to break the bank or stray too far from home to find your version of paradise. Oh, and you'll always be able to order a glass of sweet tea. Our editors are itching to hit the open road and explore the beauty of the South, but the places they're dying to visit might surprise you. Here, we spill the beans on 12 Southern hidden gems at the top of our 2023 travel bucket lists.
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest

Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
KISS 106

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE

