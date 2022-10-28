Read full article on original website
Related
Goldman Sachs Adds Another Fed Rate Hike to Its Forecast
Some economists and investors expect the Federal Reserve to soon pivot away from its interest-rate-increase campaign, as they anticipate inflation will recede and the economy will slump. But Goldman Sachs economists feel otherwise. They just added an additional rate hike to their forecast – a 25-basis point (0.25 percentage point)...
Global population about to hit 8 billion
Slowing population growth would have widespread economic and environmental benefits.
Comments / 0