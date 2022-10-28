ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Rock n’ Roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87

By Alex Coleman, Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQBbU_0iqKeQ3r00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Jerry Lee Lewis, the last surviving member of the Million-Dollar Quartet at Sun Studio in Memphis, has died at the age of 87, his publicist confirmed Friday.

Called one of the greatest entertainers and piano players ever, Lewis was known for decades to fans as The Killer for his songs and the way he rattled the ivory. It was a musical ability that he knew was a gift.

His music would take him from his home in Louisiana to Memphis to record at Sam Phillip’s Sun Studio, where Lewis would make records and history with one hit song after another.

His first big hit was “Crazy Arms.”

Later, as a part of the Million-Dollar Quartet at Sun Studio, along with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins, he turned vinyl records into gold.

Hit records lined the walls of his home in Nesbit, Mississippi, but he continued touring and electrifying audiences by kicking over the piano bench on stage. He even recorded a new CD called “Rock ‘n Roll Times.”

Rev. Calvin Butts, influential Harlem pastor, dies at 73

He was responsible for favorite songs such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” among others, but those weren’t his favorite.

“My favorite song I guess would be the ‘Old Rugged Cross.’ That’s my favorite song,” Lewis said in an interview.

Lewis was once nicknamed rock n’ roll’s first wildman because of his public and private life. His turbulent personal life was hidden from the public until a May 1958 British tour during which a reporter learned about Lewis’ third wife, Myra Gale Brown, who was his first cousin once removed and was only a teenager at the time. Lewis was 22 years old.

The publicity caused an uproar and, at the time, hurt his career. Despite the controversy, Lewis was devoutly Christian. He was also said to be troubled by some of his own material, which he believed was leading him and his audience to hell.

It’s perhaps why he said his favorite song is a reflection of his faith.

Lewis was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, and his pioneering contribution to the genre has been recognized by the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. In 1989, his life was chronicled in the movie “Great Balls of Fire,” starring Dennis Quaid.

In 2012, he was married for the seventh time. His wife, Judith, said their love, his music, and the opening of the Jerry Lee Lewis Cafe and Honkytonk on Beale Street in Memphis kept him young.

“He never left Memphis. He loves Memphis,” Judith said in an interview at the time.

Last week, on Oct. 16, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He is remembered for the way he lived, the way he played his piano, and for making unforgettable music.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch

Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Violent weekend in the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ever since the Mighty Mississippi River reduced to a trickle of its former self, it’s slowly revealed what lies beneath. The latest find — an old casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took its maiden voyage in the early 90′s, according to Captain William Lozier,...
MEMPHIS, TN
panolian.com

Moore-Michaels wed Oct. 22

Brian Alan Moore of Oxford and Victoria Michaels of Batesville were married Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Lamar Park in Oxford. Wade Myles officiated. The new bride is the daughter of Jeffrey David Michaels, Sr., and Marcella Ann Michaels, and the granddaughter of Nancy Elizabeth McCoy and George E. McCoy.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

First mosque in North Mississippi breaks ground

HORN LAKE, Miss. — After years of resistance and litigation with the city, the first Muslim mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi broke ground Friday on Church Road. Abraham House of God mosque started as a vision between two friends, who have been working to get the mosque built in Horn Lake since 2019. “We were […]
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

Heavy rain and storms arrive this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool this morning, but clouds will gradually build in this afternoon. This evening will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s this afternoon and then lows will stay around 60 degrees tonight. TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 75...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

No ICU beds open at Le Bonheur amid RSV and flu cases

A surge of viruses is leaving healthcare workers at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital scrambling to free up beds and find space for patients. As of Thursday afternoon, hospital leaders say zero beds were available in the intensive care unit (ICU). A majority of patients who have filled the ICU...
wvlt.tv

Traffic stop leads to confiscation of 200 lbs of marijuana

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - West Tennessee agents made a traffic stop on Interstate 40 Tuesday in Brownsville. According to West Tennessee Drug Task Force, agents “believe further criminal conduct was afoot and deployed his canine.”. WTDTF said the canine smelled an odor of drugs coming from the car. During...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
desotocountynews.com

Women accused of scamming gift cards from a store

Southaven police are looking for a pair of women accused of tricking a cashier into uploading more than $1,000 onto gift cards. Police say the two women, both African-American, entered the Family Dollar at 8650 U.S. Highway 51 North back on Oct. 9 and are accused of shoplifting and scamming the cashier into the illegal upload.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Arrests made for PPP fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents have been arrested on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVID pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Those arrested include the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy