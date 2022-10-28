ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MS

2nd Annual Old-Time Greene County Fair runs this weekend

By Cory Johnson
 3 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – The fair returns for the second year in Greene County with hundreds of vendors, a line-up of local talent, youth livestock judging and a midway with rides and food.

Over 115 vendors are registered from across Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

Halloween events in George, Greene counties

Schedule highlights include a car show, Liar’s Contest and Prettiest Rooster Contest on Saturday. A Gospel Showdown is planned for Sunday with local choirs and musicians invited to participate.

Arena seating is available for all stage events or attendees can bring lawn chairs.

Other activities include a mechanical bull, laser tag, inflatables, stunt cars, petting zoo and face painting.

Tickets are $5 at the gate. Children under three-years-old get in free. It is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m., on Sunday. All the vendors and performances will be under the closed-in building at the Greene Co. Rural Events Center, 4191 High School Road, Leakesville.

Final weekend of Destin Fishing Rodeo begins, leaderboard update

Full schedule of events:

Friday, Oct. 28

Judging of exhibits 8:30 a.m.
Vendor set-up 2-5 p.m.
Gates open 5 p.m.
Queen and Princess pageant 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Fair office opens/vendor set-up 6 a.m.
5K Walk/Run at GCHS Softball Field 7:30 a.m.
Livestock Judging
Order:
Dairy Goat ShowmanshipCommercial Dairy Goat ShowAlpine Dairy GoatNigerian Dwarf Dairy GoatBeef ShowmanshipCommercial Beef Heifer ShowMini HerefordSimmentalPercentage Simmental 		8 a.m.
Gates open/opening ceremony 9 a.m.
Bobby Hathorn (bango and bluegrass) 10-10:30 a.m.
Tommy Sullivan (George Jones tribute show) 10:30-11 a.m.
Raeleigh Stringer (classic country) 11-11:20 a.m.
Amber Holifield (country, bluegrass, gospel) 11:20-11:30 a.m.
Ronnie Clark 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Amber Holifield (country, bluegrass, gospel) 1:30 p.m.
Dallas Dixon (country) 2-2:30 p.m.
Hylton Overstreet (country, bluegrass, gospel) 2:30-3 p.m.
Step It Up Cloggers 3:30-3:45 p.m.
BBQ contest winners announced 4 p.m.
Buck Allen (bluegrass and punk rock) 4-4:30 p.m.
Car show winners announced 4:45 p.m.
Gospel Grass Revival 5-6 p.m.
Hillary Reese (country) 6-6:30 p.m.
Legend & the Outlaws (90s country) 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Gates open 12 p.m.
Veterans program & Gospel Showdown 12 p.m.
Gates close 5 p.m.

