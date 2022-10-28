Qatar summoned the German ambassador on Friday over remarks by Germany's interior minister, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf Arab nation because of its human rights record.It was the first time Qatar has summoned an ambassador following years of heavy international scrutiny of its treatment of migrant workers and criminalization of homosexual relations, and comes as authorities there appear increasingly fed up with such criticism.Qatar, whose gas riches have made it among the wealthiest countries on earth, will be the first Arab or Muslim nation to host the world's biggest sporting...

