When weather people become right at least 50% of the time I’ll listen. Until then they are worthless. They are wrong 90% of the time and still make 6 figures. Any other job would be fired.
I don't know what we're going to get but it's Michigan so we will get everything! it's been really warm here in end of October and looks like the beginning of November is going to be warm too. I would settle for this nice weather all winter long!!!!
What's new. I live in northeastern Michigan. It doesn't get warm here until the last week in June. The western side of the state gets most of their snow early from lake enhancement, we get more snow the second half of winter. We have snow storms in March and April. We even have snow in early May. It starts to cool down the 2nd week in August, but our Autumns can be spectacular until mid to the end of October.
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
