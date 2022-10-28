Read full article on original website
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend
For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
Prosecutors seek to introduce evidence Michigan school shooter's parents created a pathway to violence
Prosecutors are seeking to introduce future trial testimony from expert witnesses to show the mass shooting at Oxford High School could have been prevented with proper intervention.
Northern Michigan woman arrested after kicking out sunroof, punching side mirror on boyfriend's car during breakup: police
A Northern Michigan woman was arrested by police this month after she damaged her then-boyfriend’s vehicle after a bad break up over the summer, authorities confirmed.
Patricia Spencer, Pamela Hobley vanished from a small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago
OSCODA, Mich. – Patricia Spencer and Pamela Sue Hobley vanished from their small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago. Spencer was 16 years old and Hobley was 15 years old when they disappeared from Oscoda, Michigan. They were last seen on Oct. 31, 1969, the day of a homecoming football game.
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
Michigan siblings charged after feds say photos place them inside Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Oct. 21 charged a Michigan brother and sister accused of joining a mob that rioted inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They were inside the government building for fewer than five minutes, according to federal court records. Gary F. Smith, 71, of...
Michigan State Police looking for man wanted for questioning in a theft investigation
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - Do you know the man pictured above?. Michigan State Police are looking for this individual and want to question him in a theft investigation. If you have any info, call MSP at 989-773-5951.
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash on East Beltline Avenue
Deputies from the Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left a 28-year-old woman dead and two others injured.
1 hospitalized after stabbing in Allendale Twp.
A Grand Rapids man is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning stabbing in Allendale Charter Township.
Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Michigan voters: You may not know full results on election night. Here's why.
In 2020, Michigan voters did not have complete unofficial election results on election night. The same could be true this year. The Secretary of State's Office expects unofficial results will be available within about 24 hours from when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. ...
Michigan Couple Gets a Grant to Build an Airbnb Out of Used Tires
A West Michigan couple is about to build a house but it's not like any house you've ever seen before. This home will be built completely out of old, used tires. Clayton Brown and Kimberly Sullivan bought about 23 acres of land in Southwest Michigan and soon discovered that there was a "gigantic mountain" of used tires on the property because part of it used to be a junkyard.
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
Multiple $1M Powerball winners sold in Michigan in October, here’s where they were bought
LANSING, MI -- There have been 37 consecutive Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner being sold, leading to an incredible $1 billion jackpot for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. As the jackpot continues to grow with each drawing, more and more players have been buying tickets. And even...
Truck driver killed when lumber falls from truck in Michigan
Truck driver killed when lumber falls from truck in Michigan A truck driver died on Oct. 26 when he was struck by lumber that fell off his vehicle. (NCD)
MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most of Michigan's most dangerous intersections are in Metro Detroit, according to data compiled by Michigan Auto Law. Police information from 2021 was used to determine which intersections saw the most crashes. These intersections are often in crowded areas or near freeway ramps. Many of the...
