A West Michigan couple is about to build a house but it's not like any house you've ever seen before. This home will be built completely out of old, used tires. Clayton Brown and Kimberly Sullivan bought about 23 acres of land in Southwest Michigan and soon discovered that there was a "gigantic mountain" of used tires on the property because part of it used to be a junkyard.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO