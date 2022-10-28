ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Township, MI

wgvunews.org

Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend

For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
ALLENDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Club 93.7

Michigan Couple Gets a Grant to Build an Airbnb Out of Used Tires

A West Michigan couple is about to build a house but it's not like any house you've ever seen before. This home will be built completely out of old, used tires. Clayton Brown and Kimberly Sullivan bought about 23 acres of land in Southwest Michigan and soon discovered that there was a "gigantic mountain" of used tires on the property because part of it used to be a junkyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most of Michigan's most dangerous intersections are in Metro Detroit, according to data compiled by Michigan Auto Law. Police information from 2021 was used to determine which intersections saw the most crashes. These intersections are often in crowded areas or near freeway ramps. Many of the...
MICHIGAN STATE

