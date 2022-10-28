Read full article on original website
Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash on Long Island
Investigators say Donnell Hill, 50, lost control of his Dodge Charger while speeding down Jerusalem Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday night.
Boy on bicycle fatally struck by driver on Long Island
A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck and killed by a driver on Long Island over the weekend, Suffolk County police said Monday.
Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
Suffolk police: Impaired driver caused North Amityville multi-car crash
Police say 26-year-old Tristan McLaughlin was driving on Route 110 around 8:30 p.m. when he rear-ended Juan Espinal Torres's car as he was waiting to make a left turn.
Bronx man arrested by State Police for Robbery, Assault and Grand Larceny
On October 4, 2022, around 10:45PM, the State Police responded to a call of a physical altercation on the Southern State Parkway eastbound near exit 13, town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Through the preliminary investigation it was learned there was a minor collision between two vehicles and both vehicles pulled...
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
Long Island husband and wife fatally struck by car while crossing the street
A Long Island couple was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.
Cops: Shots fired into occupied parked vehicle on Doctors Path Saturday afternoon
Riverhead Police are looking for the person or persons who fired multiple gunshots from a moving car into an occupied parked vehicle on Doctors Path yesterday afternoon. Police said shots were fired from a moving, gray four-door sedan into an occupied vehicle parked on Doctors Path near Northville Turnpike in Riverhead at around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Police Investigate After Gunshots Fired In Broad Daylight At Occupied Vehicle In Riverhead
Authorities asked the public for information after gunshots were fired at an occupied vehicle on Long Island. Police responded to a report of gunshots in Riverhead at a location in the area of Doctor's Path north of Northville Turnpike at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Riverhead Town Police Department reported on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Detectives investigating police-involved shooting on Long Island
Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in Copiague and involved a Town of Babylon Park Ranger.
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx.
Teenage Bicyclist Critically Injured in Motor Vehicle Crash, Cops Say
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a teenage bicyclist in Copiague on Saturday, October 29. Jose Luis Calderon was riding a bicycle in the right lane of northbound Dixon Avenue, near the intersection of Caboto Avenue, when he swerved into the northbound left lane and was struck by a 2008 Toyota Corolla at approximately 9:20 p.m.
Suffolk police: Officer injured in Copiague shooting
Homicide Squad detectives say a Babylon park ranger was involved in a shooting in Copiague around 4:45 p.m.
Chain-Reaction North Amityville DWAI Crash Leaves Copiague Man Seriously Injured: Police
A chain-reaction Long Island crash involving an allegedly impaired driver left one person seriously injured overnight. It happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at about 8:30 p.m. in North Amityville. A Seaford man was driving a 2020 Nissan Frontier northbound on Route 110 when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2006...
Cable repairman helped armed suspect escape police: Suffolk PD
LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County have announced the indictments of two men, one who is accused of illegally possessing a gun and another, a repairman for Optimum cable who allegedly helped him escape from police. According to authorities, on June 22, members of the Suffolk County Police Department...
2 Drivers Charged With DWI After Fiery East Quogue Crash, Police Say
Two men are facing driving while intoxicated charges following a fiery two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in East Quogue on County Road 104 near Jeffrey Lane on the night of Friday, Oct. 28, the Southampton Town Police Department said. Police received a report of the crash at...
Police, Coast Guard Searching for Operator of Boat That Washed Up at Smith Point Beach
Suffolk Police have confirmed that Marine Bureau officers are looking for the operator of a boat that was located on Smith Point Beach, approximately two miles west of Moriches Inlet, at approximately 8:15pm on Sunday, October 30. “It is under investigation if the operator of the vessel is in the...
Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say
A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Suspect At Large After East Patchogue Woman Shot, Killed In Coram
A suspect is at large after the fatal overnight shooting of a woman on Long Island. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Coram. Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the rear parking lot of 24 Middle Country Road. When officers arrived,...
