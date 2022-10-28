ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

TBR News Media

Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
COMMACK, NY
PIX11

Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
COPIAGUE, NY
longisland.com

Teenage Bicyclist Critically Injured in Motor Vehicle Crash, Cops Say

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a teenage bicyclist in Copiague on Saturday, October 29. Jose Luis Calderon was riding a bicycle in the right lane of northbound Dixon Avenue, near the intersection of Caboto Avenue, when he swerved into the northbound left lane and was struck by a 2008 Toyota Corolla at approximately 9:20 p.m.
COPIAGUE, NY
fox5ny.com

Cable repairman helped armed suspect escape police: Suffolk PD

LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County have announced the indictments of two men, one who is accused of illegally possessing a gun and another, a repairman for Optimum cable who allegedly helped him escape from police. According to authorities, on June 22, members of the Suffolk County Police Department...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say

A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

