Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a teenage bicyclist in Copiague on Saturday, October 29. Jose Luis Calderon was riding a bicycle in the right lane of northbound Dixon Avenue, near the intersection of Caboto Avenue, when he swerved into the northbound left lane and was struck by a 2008 Toyota Corolla at approximately 9:20 p.m.

COPIAGUE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO