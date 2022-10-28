Read full article on original website
Chuck Smith
3d ago
Good…shooting & running is ALOT different than shooting & than calling the proper authorities…ugh they just need to buy motel 6 in bismarck & than demolish it, seriously. Raise of hands 👋🏽
New details emerge in Bismarck parking lot murder
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New details regarding the early October murder of Christopher Sebastian, allegedly by Benjamin Williams, in the parking lot of the 200 block of East Arbor Ave in Bismarck have been revealed in the official affidavit released by police. According to the affidavit, when officers arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. […]
Bond set at $1M for Bismarck man accused of murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at one million dollars Wednesday for a Bismarck man accused of killing 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Prosecutors claim 27-year-old Benjamin Williams shot and killed Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot earlier this month. Police say witnesses and video surveillance placed Williams at the scene. Police say they found Willams at the hospital after he was taken in on an overdose. They say they found blood on his pants and gunshot residue on his hands.
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized, store owner offering $5,000 reward
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police said Moe’s Smoke Shop was burglarized around 12:15 Saturday morning. Owner Moe Wazwaz said two people stole 5 to 10 thousand dollars in merchandise. The two people threw rocks, shattering a glass door, causing around $3,000 in damage. Surveillance video shows the pair...
Morton County, Mandan to host Truck-or-Treat
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County and Mandan Law Enforcement will be hosting a Truck-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31. They say it’s an opportunity to not only provide a safe place for parents and young children to have fun, but also a way to connect with the community they serve.
Attack at motel in Bismarck leads to multiple arrests
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four people are facing charges of burglary and robbery after police say they attacked and stole from a person at a motel in Bismarck. Police say the motel’s surveillance video shows Chance Mclaughlin, 27, Corrina Mclaughlin, 48, Juan Perez, 35, and Brenaire JeanLouis, 37, beat up a man and kick him in the face multiple times as they stole a wallet from the man’s pocket and a purse out of the hotel room.
Man accused of running over Bismarck gas station employee pleads guilty
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Prosecutors say a Landers Conoco employee told police in May that he attempted to stop someone shoplifting by leaning through an...
Google pins most popular costume for Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson area. Do you agree? Yea or Neigh?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pumpkins are carved, and candy bowls are filled in anticipation of Halloween. But some people might still be searching for a fright night costume. As October comes to a close that can only mean one thing… Halloween is right around the corner. When it...
Is This Bismarck’s Most Frustrating Street?
Please refrain from tearing your steering wheel away from the car, and TRY and not rip your hair out of your skull. I'm from a big city ( San Diego ), and I have seen my share of awful traffic snarls daily, taking forever to drive 20 miles home after work. I'm not trying to be a "You ain't seen nothing..." kind of a snob, cause I understand anyone's frustration with extra, stupid cramped areas of nonsense cars backed up because of poor street execution. "You mean like the one-lane Main Street From Hell" Yes, that's exactly what I am referring to ( I see many heads out there nodding in agreement )
Ja Bomb opens in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new restaurant is rolling into the Kirkwood Mall. Authentic Japanese cuisine restaurant, Ja Bomb, opened earlier this week. The eatery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Ja Bomb serves a variety of ramen, sushi and bubble tea.
Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Job Service North Dakota had 3,317 job openings in Burleigh and Morton County in September. The agency says North Dakota’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average. The Kirkwood Mall is full of businesses looking to hire more employees. Tammy Wahl, the owner of...
Woman finds opioid recovery at Bismarck treatment center
One mother in Bismarck says she needed help getting off pain pills. And she found it at a new treatment center in Bismarck.
Business Beat: New Bearscat Bakehouse opens
The new bakehouse has a rustic cabin look and includes online ordering and a drive-thru window.
Potentially toxic North Dakota horse feed withdrawn from distribution
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has issued a withdraw from distribution order to Feed Mix of Harvey for their All Around Horse Pellet 14, with lot code 081022. The All Around Horse Pellet 14 is being withdrawn from distribution based on the presence of monensin...
Community supports Dickinson man after diabetic coma
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After suffering a diabetic infection, a Dickinson man has a long road to recovery. But Eric Sticka says he’s not going through it alone. “The doctors said I wasn’t supposed to live, you know what I mean, and I thank Jesus every day,” said Eric Sticka, Dickinson.
Bismarck’s Own Halloween Town
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buckstop Junction is known for events like Applefest, but this year, another was added to the fall festivities. Halloween Town at Buckstop Junction offers a fun, safe and open area for families to come trick or treat, play games, have a meal, visit with vendors, and so much more.
Stand for the Silent: Bismarck chapter speaks up about the effects of bullying
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting from tragedy, an anti-bullying organization has now reached and impacted over 3 million students at over 5,000 schools. Stand for the Silent was created in 2010 following the heartbreaking story of 11-year-old Ty Field-Smalley’s bullying induced suicide. The organization brings attention to the issue of bullying and awareness to the devastation it causes.
Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette
*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
Election managers: North Dakota’s elections secure and accurate
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Election integrity is at the top of many voters’ minds as they head to the polls. That’s why the people in charge of North Dakota’s elections hosted a demonstration today to show how votes are accurately counted. The voting process takes only a...
NDDOT distributes voter IDs to people on reservations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials from the Department of Transportation traveled to four American Indian reservations this month to provide voters with photo ID cards. They went to Belcourt, Fort Yates, New Town, and Fort Totten. The DOT will do this every election year, 30 days before voting begins, as part of an agreement with the tribes. The goal is to provide voters with IDs that meet the state requirement of a provable street address.
Addressing the homeless issue in North Dakota
Wednesday afternoon Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Sister Kathleen at the Ministry on the Margins about this important topic.
