Charleston, WV

TSA discovers another gun at Yeager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A passenger at West Virginia International Yeager Airport had a gun in her bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. It’s the third separate time that’s happened at the TSA checkpoint at CRW this month. An airport news release said the woman was stopped...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money for failing to report for grand jury duty.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing West Virginia teen

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Kelsey Pomeroy was last seen by her family on Oct. 29 in Pratt. KCSO says that they received information that Kelsey was spotted in Rand this weekend. Kelsey is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds. She […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff warns about grand jury call scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a grand jury scheme in the area. The KCSO says deputies will never contact residents over the phone and ask for payments for missing court, having a warrant or missing grand jury. If you do receive a call […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: No shooting victim in Huntington

UPDATE (4:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28): Huntington Police say that no shooting occurred at this location on Friday. Cabell County dispatch was told that there was a shooting, but a shooting did not happen. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Friday afternoon. Cabell County dispatchers say that the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Man sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents, Mario Lavonta Ward, 47, of Memphis, admitted that on June 8, 2021, he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer for […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

How one man’s brush with death changed his perspective on guns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On May 12th of 2010, an argument broke out between several men outside Greater Beckley Christian School. Jonathan Harbison, a friend of one of the men involved, tried to intervene when he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the stomach. “Honestly, when I made it to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Missing teen in Greenbrier County

ALTA, WV (WVNS) – According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a teenager has gone missing in the Alta area. The missing teenager is a 15-year-old boy from the Alta area. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a blue hoodie, a ballcap with flag, and he was wearing glasses. Anyone with […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police investigate shooting incident that hospitalized Charleston man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10/30/22, 10:45 a.m. Charleston police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized late Friday night. Michael Cox, 20, of Charleston is reported to be in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV

