TSA discovers another gun at Yeager
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A passenger at West Virginia International Yeager Airport had a gun in her bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. It’s the third separate time that’s happened at the TSA checkpoint at CRW this month. An airport news release said the woman was stopped...
WTRF
Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money for failing to report for grand jury duty.
‘Can you see me now’ campaign shows the faces of West Virginia overdose victims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The portraits of 15,000 sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and more — all who died from overdoses — were displayed on billboards outside Kanawha County’s early voting location in Charleston on Saturday. The faces of those individuals greeted early voters, as something for people to think about as they went […]
WDTV
West Virginia man prevented from carrying loaded firearm on flight
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wayne, West Virginia man was cited by police after TSA officers at Yeager Airport caught a loaded firearm in the man’s carry-on bag Tuesday. The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with 12 bullets including one in the chamber, TSA officials said. When the TSA...
Deputies search for missing West Virginia teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Kelsey Pomeroy was last seen by her family on Oct. 29 in Pratt. KCSO says that they received information that Kelsey was spotted in Rand this weekend. Kelsey is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds. She […]
Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
West Virginia sheriff warns about grand jury call scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a grand jury scheme in the area. The KCSO says deputies will never contact residents over the phone and ask for payments for missing court, having a warrant or missing grand jury. If you do receive a call […]
UPDATE: No shooting victim in Huntington
UPDATE (4:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28): Huntington Police say that no shooting occurred at this location on Friday. Cabell County dispatch was told that there was a shooting, but a shooting did not happen. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Friday afternoon. Cabell County dispatchers say that the […]
Police seeking information on Friday night shooting in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (Oct. 30, 2022, 10:30 a.m.): The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in the investigation of a shooting that occurred Friday night. The Charleston Police Department says they responded to a shooting report around 11:55 p.m. at the Hillcrest Drive Apartment Complex,1000 Hillcrest Drive, East. While en route, police were told the victim […]
Man sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents, Mario Lavonta Ward, 47, of Memphis, admitted that on June 8, 2021, he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer for […]
How one man’s brush with death changed his perspective on guns
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On May 12th of 2010, an argument broke out between several men outside Greater Beckley Christian School. Jonathan Harbison, a friend of one of the men involved, tried to intervene when he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the stomach. “Honestly, when I made it to the […]
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
WSAZ
Deputies: Woman arrested after gas station robbery, had 3-year-old child with her
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A woman is behind bars facing robbery charges after deputies say she stole money from a convenience store gas station. It happened late Sunday night at the Marathon Gas Station on County Road 144 in South Point. The sheriff’s office says a bystander who was...
Missing teen in Greenbrier County
ALTA, WV (WVNS) – According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a teenager has gone missing in the Alta area. The missing teenager is a 15-year-old boy from the Alta area. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a blue hoodie, a ballcap with flag, and he was wearing glasses. Anyone with […]
wchstv.com
Police investigate shooting incident that hospitalized Charleston man
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10/30/22, 10:45 a.m. Charleston police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized late Friday night. Michael Cox, 20, of Charleston is reported to be in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
One arrested after police chase in South Charleston, West Virginia, early Saturday morning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says South Charleston Police Department chased a suspect near Oakhurst Drive off of Corridor G, North, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The pursuit lasted two minutes, and one person was arrested. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released by law enforcement. There is no other information at this […]
