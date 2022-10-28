Read full article on original website
Interactive map: Here's what gas prices are before they change when the Gas Tax Holiday ends at midnight
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday, gas prices will begin to go back up as the state's gas tax holiday comes to an end. About 25 cents were knocked off prices for the past month after Gov. Ron DeSantis approved the holiday during a legislative session this year.
St. Lucie County deputies capture 10-foot boa constrictor in resident's garage
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: There has been an update of the neighborhood as Tall Pines, as reflected below. It is quite unusual to find a 10-foot boa constrictor in your garage. That, however, was the story for one family in St. Lucie County. Deputies went to...
Florida leaders breakdown 'The Sadowski Fund' and explain how it could help the housing crisis
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Sadowski Fund was created by the Florida legislature in the 1990s and was intended to use a portion of taxes on properties sold to fund affordable housing projects. “When you buy a house and you pay documentary stamp taxes, which are always required...
FPL to seek $1.1 billion in Ian costs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. After pouring workers and equipment into restoring electricity after Hurricane Ian, Florida Power & Light expects to seek approval to recoup about $1.1 billion from customers, officials said Friday. It was not immediately clear when FPL...
