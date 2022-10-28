ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Lucie County deputies capture 10-foot boa constrictor in resident's garage

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: There has been an update of the neighborhood as Tall Pines, as reflected below. It is quite unusual to find a 10-foot boa constrictor in your garage. That, however, was the story for one family in St. Lucie County. Deputies went to...
FPL to seek $1.1 billion in Ian costs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. After pouring workers and equipment into restoring electricity after Hurricane Ian, Florida Power & Light expects to seek approval to recoup about $1.1 billion from customers, officials said Friday. It was not immediately clear when FPL...
