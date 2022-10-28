Read full article on original website
'The Crown' Actress Feels Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, the actress appearing as Princess Diana in The Crown, recently illuminated on an interesting theory about the late beloved royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
The White Lotus Season 2 Filming Location Is A Hotel In Sicily
The White Lotus is known for its star-studded, Emmy-winning ensemble cast — but next to Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid, the show’s most iconic character has to be its location. Last season, the drama went down at Hawaii’s Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, which didn’t just serve as a beautiful backdrop but also played an important role in the class satire underlying the whole season. (Like, for example, when Paula learns from a local hotel employee that the hotel was built on stolen, sacred land and convinces him to swipe jewelry to fund a lawsuit against the county.)
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting in Horror Film Role, Her First in 20 Years
Shelley Duvall is making a return to acting after 20 years away. Deadline reports that the actress will star in a horror film, The Forest Hills, marking her first movie role in two decades. The film also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. Duvall is well-known for starring in films such as The Shining, Annie Hall, Time Bandits, and Roxanne. In the '80s and '90s, she created and hosted a number of TV shows, including Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends, and Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories.
GH Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Plots, Secrets, and A Savior
Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Plots, Secrets, and A SaviorSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for October 31 – November 4, 2022, tease two not so best laid plans going to pot (funny that), and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Steven Knight Was Forced To “Tone Down” Real-Life Events For SAS Rogue Heroes
Steven Knight, creator and writer of Peaky Blinders, has returned with another talk-worthy BBC series titled SAS Rogue Heroes. The six-part drama uncovers how the covert Specialist Air Services were formed during World War II. With an all-star cast led by Sex Education’s Connor Swindells, Skins’ Jack O’Connell, and Game Of Thrones’ Alfie Allen, it’s no wonder the premiere episode, which aired on BBC One on October 30, left fans reeling. The wartime series is an adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s popular novel of the same name. His account was the first authorised history of the SAS, and it holds great value.
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
Kim Kardashian morphs into Mystique from 'X-Men' for Halloween
Kim Kardashian transformed into "X-Men"'s Mystique for Halloween -- and mistakenly showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday party in costume.
New Amazon series dethrones Rings of Power as streamer's #1 show
The Peripheral has overtaken The Rings of Power
EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Prince William's equerry and those plumes of feathers
Suddenly transformed from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge into the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate are not alone in adjusting to their elevated role. So, too, is Rob Dixon (pictured with William), the Royal Navy officer who's been their equerry for the past two years. 'I...
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Trailer Sees Christian Bale Investigate a Chilly Murder Mystery
Netflix has released its first look at the upcoming Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye. Based on Louis Bayard’s book of the same name, the 1830-set movie sees Bale portray Augustus Landor, a former police detective who’s been called upon to unravel the murder of a cadet at West Point. Things take a darker turn when, after the body is moved to the morgue, it’s uncovered that his heart has been removed. More from The Hollywood ReporterTim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' TrailerPeacock's 'Girls5eva' Renewed for Season 3 -- at NetflixNetflix Shares Jump on Bullish Analyst...
Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series
"City on a Hill" and "Black Adam" actor Aldis Hodge has been cast as Washington police detective Alex Cross in the Prime Video series "Cross."
Guess Who This Dressed Up Dude Turned Into!
Before this cute kid was hosting almost every show under the sun and became a huge philanthropist, he was dressing to impress in his finest suit and tie, putting on his own shows for his family and growing up in Atlanta, GA. Although this kiddo first started his career on...
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who Was His "Greatest Influence" From Franchise
While Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be back on the small screen for Season 4 of Miracle Workers, Miracle Workers: End Times, on January 16th, the actor is best known for his time playing Harry Potter in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Having spent much of his career and early life working within the Harry Potter franchise, it turns out that among the many people he worked with while making the Harry Potter films, there is one who stands out as having had the greatest influence on Radcliffe and his career — director Chris Columbus. Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe revealed that it was filmmaker, who made Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that had such an impact it still resonated 20 years later.
Nosferatu at 100: a silent horror masterwork that continues to chill
It feels right, the knowledge that Nosferatu has been around for a full century. A few years after its 1922 release, the odds were not in its favor: in 1924, the studio behind FW Murnau’s silent horror film agreed to destroy all copies of the film, as part of a copyright infringement case pursued by Florence Balcombe, the widow of the Dracula author Bram Stoker. Nosferatu is not technically an adaptation of Dracula, in the sense that it was produced without the permission of Stoker’s estate and changed the names of all major characters, as well as the setting and some of the story. But it is more than close enough to inspire legal action (and supposedly the original German intertitles even acknowledged the book), which is why it was essentially sentenced to death following its original run.
Hein’s Picks: Rescued by Netflix, Manifest Returns to a Changed World
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
American Gigolo’s Fate Is Uncertain Ahead Of A Potential Season 2
After serving 15 years behind bars on a wrongful murder conviction, male escort Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) spent the inaugural season of Showtime’s American Gigolo acclimating to his post-release life in modern-day Los Angeles. That included everything from navigating complicated relationships with his former love Michelle (Gretchen Mol) and troubled mother, as well as reconciling his place in the sex work industry, past and present. As if that wasn’t enough, Julian also had a complex murder mystery to contend with while seeking the truth about the person who framed him and the much larger conspiracy at hand.
