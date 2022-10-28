Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family invited the community out to their farm for “Boo at the Zoo” Sunday night. Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co. There were even photo opportunities set up, with a fall-themed...
kswo.com
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Church of the Nazarene Halloween event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another Lawton church held a trunk-or-treat for families Sunday. The Church of the Nazarene had candy, games and prizes for the kids. Whether the trick-or-treaters put on a villain costume or a hero’s suit, they got enough candy to last a while. Children’s pastor Kaylyn...
kswo.com
Families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat at First Baptist West
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist West hosted a trunk-or-treat Saturday evening for families to enjoy Halloween weekend. It’s the 10th year the Lawton church has hosted the event. Community members set up their trunks to pass out candy to kiddos dressed in costumes, from Spider-Man to Cinderella. Even...
kswo.com
Lawton artist creates painting for USPS stamp
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Stamps with ties to Lawton will soon be flying around the country, after a local artist was chosen by the postal service. Robert Peterson’s had a big year, he was added to four permanent national museum collections and now has painted the 46th stamp in the USPS Black Heritage stamp series.
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to an 8-week-old Terrier mix looking for her forever home. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 29.
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
kswo.com
Public comment sought in Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge cell tower proposal
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fish and Wildlife Service is looking for the public’s thoughts on the possibility of constructing a cellular communications tower in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The proposed project would help improve the area’s access to emergency communications, as well as providing fiber optic...
New Brunch Eatery Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
Lawton received some great and yummy news last week when it was announced that Viridian Coffee Co. would be bringing Hatch to town!. This is great news for Lawton because we will FINALLY have the perfect place to eat brunch. If you haven't had Hatch yet, then you need to stop by the next time you're in Oklahoma City or near Tulsa. Hatch currently has locations open in Automobile Alley and Chisholm Creek, along with a location up in Jenks.
kswo.com
ELECTION: District Judge candidate profiles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News continues our pre-election coverage with profiles from District Judge candidates who returned our emails and/or phone calls. Due to time and personnel constraints we were unable to interview all of the candidates in person but sent everyone the same profile questions for them to answer.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
kswo.com
Firefighters contain Lawton structure fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were able to contain a structure fire in the southwest part of the the city before it got to out of control on Friday. Crews were called to the area of SW 5th and Garfield around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a home being on fire.
Mother arrested after child tests positive for meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering her child after both tested positive for meth. According to the arrest affidavit, Lindsey Collins was arrested after she and her child tested positive for methamphetamine. On June 6, 2022, Child Protective Services made a report with the […]
kswo.com
Firefighters battle late night blaze in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters spent the night battling a blaze in Altus on Thursday after a fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of South Fowler. Sources said the fire was in advanced stages, with smoke and flames visible from a distance. Wind gusts and rain...
kswo.com
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations. Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When 7News arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was...
kswo.com
LCF inmate sentenced for killing cellmate
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility convicted of killing his cellmate has been sentenced. In September of last year, Aaron Stone got into a fight with his cellmate, Riley Walker. Stone told authorities that he knocked Walker unconscious before stabbing and beating him to death.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Storm system lifts northeast leaving behind a pleasant Halloween weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, lingering light showers with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. On Saturday, lingering light showers through the first half of the day with a few break in the clouds before sunset. Highs will top out in the in the low 60s with temperatures in the mid-50s for the Lawton Residential Trick-or-Treating.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Slow moving upper-level low keeps on-and-off showers through Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, isolated-to-scattered strong-to-severe storms are possible before 2:00 AM. The main threats for storms that become severe will be wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars, localized flooding and the chance for a brief spin-up west of a Quanah-to-Throckmorton line. Thunderstorms will transition to cold showers before daybreak with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.
kswo.com
Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon. It happened around noon at Highway 277 and northwest Meers Porter Hill Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a driver going west on 277, ran a stop sign and hit a car that...
kswo.com
Motorcyclist injured in Grady Co. crash
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist is recovering after a wreck in Grady County late Friday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. about a half mile south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. What led up to the crash is still under investigation. The man went...
KTEN.com
Ardmore snaps losing skid with win over Altus
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - District play has been tough for Ardmore. The Tigers have played in a number of close games but have not been able to get over the hump, sitting 0-5 in district play heading into their matchup with Altus. The Tigers must have been sick of losing...
