Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children
Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
The important reasons you should never toss, flush medications
Kathy Johnson, an intervention coordinator for Henrico County Public Schools, said that simple act can help prevent prescription drug or opioid addiction.
Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians
The numbers underscore the lethality of a fentanyl-polluted drug supply, as well as structural barriers to entering recovery — a critical first step in preventing fatal overdose.
Hospitals across central Virginia nearing capacity after spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV
Local hospitals are experiencing an unimaginable crisis -- they’re close to running out of beds for sick children.
Why Virginia girl says she was suspended: 'I didn’t have time to say no'
The student, who wished not to be named, said that it all started on the bus ride to school Thursday morning when another student was seen with a boxcutter in hand.
VDH, VCU launch opioid cost calculator
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health has partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University to launch an opioid cost calculator. “It looks at various costs of the opioid epidemic such as loss of labor costs, crime education, child-family assistance costs, state and local government costs as well as health care costs,” Lauren Yerkes, injury and violence prevention senior epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health said.
Watch out for these Halloween poison risks with tips from the Children’s Hospital of Richmond
While Halloween is the perfect time for frights, one scare you probably want to avoid is your child eating something potentially poisonous. The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and the Virginia Poison Center have some helpful tips to help keep your family safe as you enjoy your Halloween celebrations.
Zombies shamble through the streets as Carytown transforms into ‘Scarytown’
This weekend, an annual Richmond tradition took place -- zombies taking over the streets.
Richmond SPCA Fur Ball returns Nov. 5
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An event aiming to provide veterinary care to thousands of sick and homeless pets is returning to Richmond this weekend. Richmond SPCA’s Fur Ball will take place at the Jefferson Hotel on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to the...
'Life-changing' Virginia program seeks funding for 2nd year
It has been nearly a year since a handful of police departments in Central Virginia implemented a program called Project Recover.
Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
Virginia woman surprises girls with homemade Halloween costumes
Noami, 8, and Haddie, 11, use wheelchairs, and their parents said finding a Halloween costume can sometimes be a challenge.
Where can you go trick-or-treating in Central Virginia?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
Virginia man finds live flying squirrel in toilet
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Virginia man was startled to find a flying squirrel swimming in a toilet at his home on Thursday. According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, he was called by a woman at 7:30 a.m. EDT who said there were strange noises coming from their toilet, WRIC-TV reported. When her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal he was unable to identify.
Virginia Center Commons is officially closed, but you can still buy pieces of it
The Virginia Center Commons mall in Glen Allen is officially closed as of Monday. But, there's a cash-only sale happening in the mall on Tuesday.
Why 25 new trees were planted along this Richmond road
The Falls of the James chapter of the Sierra Club teamed up with other area groups to beautify a stretch of Richmond by planting 25 trees Saturday.
The best haunted and hair-raising Halloween events in Richmond
Across Central Virginia, people got an early start on Halloween at events across the region.
Customers, neighbors demand safety after Carolina Express triple shooting in Richmond
Video obtained from the owner at the Carolina Express location showed the chaotic moments of the incident.
The 'heartwarming' reason a Virginia family goes all out for Halloween
The Dabney family's front yard is jam-packed with hundreds of lights, dozens of Halloween movie characters, and more than 20 different animatronics that move and speak.
A record week for evictions
Data: Central Virginia Legal Aid Society; Chart: Axios VisualsThe Richmond City Sheriff's Office is scheduled to execute 126 evictions this week, the largest number on record since statewide eviction protections ended earlier this year.Why it matters: The number of eviction filings has been increasing for months, but tenants who can't pay their rent typically end up leaving well before the sheriff knocks on the door to forcibly remove them.The large number of homes the sheriff's department is planning to visit this week is in part a reflection of how few options are left for low-income renters, Martin Wegbreit, the litigation director of the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, tells Axios.Vacancy rates are down, and rents have shot up around the city, with a majority of renters reporting increases of $100 or more, per VCU's Eviction Lab.Catch up fast: Eviction protections ended in June.Since then, filings have returned to pre-pandemic levels, and in one case, a 500-unit apartment complex has moved to evict nearly half its tenants.
