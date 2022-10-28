ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Rev. Calvin Butts III, Legendary NYC Pastor and Community Leader, Dies at 73

Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church and one of New York City's most influential religious and community leaders, died Friday at 73. "It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers," the church tweeted. No cause of death was given.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
harlemworldmagazine.com

Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”

Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon

A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
QUEENS, NY
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, quaint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Burke Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Facility at Simone Development’s Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx

Burke Rehabilitation announced the expansion of its therapy services with the opening of a new site at 1250 Waters Place at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx. Burke held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 18 to mark the relocation and expansion of services previously provided at 2826 Westchester Avenue, another Simone Development property, where Burke had been a tenant since 2007.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Woodstock: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 740 Brook Avenue in The Bronx

NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched a new affordable housing lottery for units at 740 Brook Avenue, a 9-story, mixed-use building in the Woodstock neighborhood of the South Bronx as reported by YIMBY . Brook Avenue Apartments is offering 42 newly constructed studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom affordable units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman with dementia disappears on ‘A’ train in Rockaways

QUEENS (PIX11) — The family of a 68-year old woman with dementia said Lynda Garraway got trapped on a crowded “A” train Saturday and then disappeared when she tried to get off at the Rockaway Boulevard Station. “She was with her sister, Pat,” Garraway’s daughter-in-law Rachel told PIX11 News. “Pat got off the train, but her […]
QUEENS, NY
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy