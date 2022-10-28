Read full article on original website
Abyssinian Baptist Church holds 1st Sunday service since Dr. Calvin Butt's death
Members of Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem held their Sunday service without the longtime pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin Butts, who died on Friday.
erienewsnow.com
Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, community leader and longtime pastor in Harlem, dies at 73
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a prominent faith leader who led Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, died on Friday, the church said. He was 73. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," the church said in a statement about the passing of its beloved pastor.
Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts Dead At 73
It's with heavy hearts that we report the death of Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts, senior pastor of NYC's largest black church Abyssinian Baptist.
Rev. Calvin Butts, influential pillar of Harlem, dies at 73
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, who welcomed generations of worshippers as well as political leaders from across the nation and around the world at Harlem's landmark Abyssinian Baptist Church, died Friday at age 73
NBC New York
Rev. Calvin Butts III, Legendary NYC Pastor and Community Leader, Dies at 73
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church and one of New York City's most influential religious and community leaders, died Friday at 73. "It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers," the church tweeted. No cause of death was given.
harlemworldmagazine.com
Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”
Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
Bob Dylan Said He ‘Came Alive’ When He Moved to New York City at 19
Bob Dylan moved from the midwest to Greenwich Village and the talented musician once said he 'came alive' after moving to New York City at 19.
Men accused in Malcolm X assassination to receive $36 million total for wrongful convictions
Two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X will be receiving a combined $36 million, according to a report from ABC News on Sunday.
NBC New York
3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, quaint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New York.
Mayor Adams unveils plan to electrify NYC schools for $4 billion
Mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative, called “Leading the Charge,” at Brooklyn's P.S. 5. The Adams administration has released a new plan that will make the construction of all new NYC schools completely electric and convert 100 existing schools to run on all-electric heating by 2030. [ more › ]
Funeral held for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
A funeral was held in Hempstead Saturday for Tyler Lewis, the Baldwin graduate who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo earlier this month.
Ex-NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg randomly attacked in Manhattan: NYPD
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Sarah Feinberg, former president of the New York City Transit Authority, was randomly attacked in Manhattan, police said. Feinberg, 45, was standing at Sixth Avenue and West 21st Street when a man punched her in the face unprovoked, according to the NYPD. Feinberg declined medical attention, police said. The man hasn’t […]
Former NYC Transit President Sarah Feinburg assaulted in Manhattan: Reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sarah Feinburg, former NYC Transit president, was assaulted on a New York City street last Thursday. The attack was random and unprovoked, police said. The incident occurred on the corner of W. 21st Street and Sixth Avenue in Chelsea at 1:15 p.m. last Thursday while she was waiting to cross the street.
rew-online.com
Burke Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Facility at Simone Development’s Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx
Burke Rehabilitation announced the expansion of its therapy services with the opening of a new site at 1250 Waters Place at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx. Burke held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 18 to mark the relocation and expansion of services previously provided at 2826 Westchester Avenue, another Simone Development property, where Burke had been a tenant since 2007.
NYC to pay $26 million to men wrongly accused of killing Malcolm X
Malcolm X speaks during a press conference in Chicago on May 22nd, 1964. A recent investigation has raised new questions about how the NYPD and FBI handled the 1965 assassination [ more › ]
norwoodnews.org
Woodstock: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 740 Brook Avenue in The Bronx
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched a new affordable housing lottery for units at 740 Brook Avenue, a 9-story, mixed-use building in the Woodstock neighborhood of the South Bronx as reported by YIMBY . Brook Avenue Apartments is offering 42 newly constructed studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom affordable units.
Former crew members claim rats, asbestos fill S.I. Ferry purchased by Davidson and Jost, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Pete Davidson and Colin Jost may be in over their heads, according to ex-crew of the Staten Island Ferry vessel purchased by the SNL comedians and borough natives, the Daily News reported. The duo joined an investor group that purchased the retired boat from the city...
Woman with dementia disappears on ‘A’ train in Rockaways
QUEENS (PIX11) — The family of a 68-year old woman with dementia said Lynda Garraway got trapped on a crowded “A” train Saturday and then disappeared when she tried to get off at the Rockaway Boulevard Station. “She was with her sister, Pat,” Garraway’s daughter-in-law Rachel told PIX11 News. “Pat got off the train, but her […]
News 12
Williamsbridge hosts 10th annual Halloween Festival for Bronx families
Bronx residents gathered in Williamsbridge on Saturday for the 10th annual Halloween festival. The event included fun activities, free COVID tests, and toy giveaways. News 12’s Brittany Cadet was live in Eastchester Heights Park where the festivities took place.
